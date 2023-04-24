AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT 16GB Prices Slashed To $599 To Take On RTX 4070
Anyone in the market for a higher end graphics card should talk a long, hard look at the Radeon RX 6950 XT. It released to retail just under a year ago at $1,099 after AMD briefly flirted with a $1,299 MSRP, and now 11 months later you can snag one for right around $599, which is the same price as NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4070.
Yes, the Radeon RX 6950 XT is a previous-generation graphics card based on AMD's RDNA 2 GPU architecture (Navi 21). However, it remains a fast card for high-resolution gaming. It features 80 compute units and 5,120 stream processors, as well as a 16GB of GDDR6 memory tied to a 256-bit bus for up to 576GB/s of memory bandwidth.
You can check out our GeForce RTX 4070 review to see how the benchmarks compare between the two cards, but the short of its the Radeon RX 6950 XT boasts more memory and is generally faster in rasterized gaming. It also holds up well with ray-traced gaming, though it depends on the specific title and/or benchmark as to which one comes out ahead.
Regardless of how you want to slice, one of the best GPU deals available right now is ASRock's Phantom Gaming Radeon RX 6950 XT for $599.99 on Newegg. That's after applying coupon code VGAEXCAA552 at checkout, which knocks $30 off the list price. The only caveat is that this has proven to be such a popular deal that it's now on backorder, though you can still go through the checkout process to lock in this price.
As an added bonus, the purchase qualifies for AMD's The Last of Us Part I game bundle offer. Not bad for a slightly overclocked (from the factory) card with a custom three-fan cooling solution.
If you need a card right away and can't wait for the backorder situation to resolve, you can snag the PowerColor Red Devil Radeon RX 6950 XT for $649.99 at Amazon. It's a little more expensive but you get the Red Devil treatment with a more aggressive overclock—it boasts a 2,226MHz game clock (up from AMD's reference 2,100MHz clock) and a 2,435MHz boost clock (up from 2,310MHz). And like the ASRock card above, it comes with a download code for The Last of Us Part I.
Here are a few more GPU deals worthy of consideration...
- ASRock Phantom Gaming Radeon RX 7900 XTX: $959.99 at Newegg (after coupon)
- PNY XLR8 Verto Epic-X GeForce RTX 4070 Ti: $799.99 at Amazon
- PowerColor Hellhound Radeon RX 7900 XT: $799.99 at Amazon
- MSI Gaming Radeon RX 7900 XT: $779.99 at Newegg
- XFX Speedster MERC 319 Radeon RX 6900 XT: $600.80 at Amazon
- Gigabyte Radeon RX 6750 XT Windforce 3X OC: $429.95 at Amazon
- Zotac GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Twin Edge OC: $419.99 at Amazon
- Zotac GeForce RTX 3060 Twin Edge OC: $348.52 at Amazon