PlayStation 5 Scalpers Slash Prices In Desperate Bid To Move Unsold Consoles, Womp Womp

Source: Reddit (PetiteCanadianMilf)

Not only are current-gen consoles widely available at MSRP, but there are also a handful of deals out there as well. As such, there's no need to consider scalper listings , even discounted ones.

Now that the modern gaming console shortage is effectively over, won't someone think of the poor scalpers ? Hopefully not—if they get stuck with thousands of dollars in unsold inventory, well, that's just too bad. Of course, that's easier said then done if you happen to stumble upon a particularly good deal and are in the market for a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S.They're out there, as a user on Reddit recently highlighted. The user posted a couple of mobile screen grabs of a listing titled "CHEAP PS5 SALE!!" that shows the price having been reduced from $450 to $400. That's presumably for the Blu-ray model, given the claim that the seller is letting the systems go for less than their retail value."Had ordered a lot of PS5s but now I need to get rid of them due to I need to pay off my University tuition and residency. Just letting them go for below retail," the listing reads.All we have to go on are the screenshots from a Facebook Marketplace listing rather than the actual listing itself. One of the pictures shows both the Blu-ray and disc-less versions, with the former carrying a $499.99 MSRP and the latter priced at $399.99 by Sony.We took a look on eBay and prices are all over the place, depending on the condition (new, used, refurbished, and/or partially broken). Several of the listings also carry inflated shipping fees, which is a common way to dodge part of eBay's commission on the selling price.The best deal out there right now is the. Normally priced at $559.99, you can snag it forright now. That's only $9 more than the standalone console and it comes with a game worth $69.99 (though you can find it for $46.33 through Amazon Warehouse ).Here's a snapshot of the current console landscape...