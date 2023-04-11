Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Rumored For A Massive GPU Uplift For Android Devices
A new rumor suggests that Qualcomm’s upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC will feature a whopping 50% greater graphical uplift over its already super strong predecessor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. This could enable future Gen 3-equipped devices to really excel in gaming performance, and far outpace even the likes of Apple's A16 bionic chipset.
The performance claim comes to us by way of 数码闲聊站 (translated to "Digital chatter") on Weibo. We don’t know how true this 50% performance upgrade could be, but it's not completely unreasonable. Qualcomm’s current Snapdragon Gen 2 is consistently 30% faster than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, in most graphical applications, and slightly less compared to Qualcomm’s mid-cycle refresh, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, based on our review of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.
A 50% performance lead would make the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 the dominant SoC for gaming and any GPU applications by a long shot. It would also solve any niche performance issues found in highly demanding mobile games and emulators, like the notoriously demanding Genshin Impact which can struggle to hit a steady 60FPS even on the Gen 2 equipped-Galaxy S23 Ultra. Apple’s closest competitor to the Gen 3 will be its upcoming A17 bionic, but current rumors slate that chipset to only have a 35% efficiency uplift over the previous generation. So at best, the A17 could be 35% faster in the same power envelope, if the rumors are true.
The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is rumored to arrive as soon as Q4 2023, and is rumored to feature a unique (1+5+2) core configuration, consisting of 1 speedy X4 mega-core clocked at 3.75GHz, five A720 performance cores clocked at 3GHz and two A520 efficiency cores clocked at 2 GHz. The Gen 3 chipset is also rumored to be manufactured on TSMC’s more efficient N4P node which promises up to 11% greater performance and 22% higher efficiency compared to the standard N4 node.
Gen 3’s rumored upgrades are shaping up to be a massive performance uplift over the Snapdragon Gen 2 and any of Apple’s current bionic chipsets. Hopefully, Qualcomm can accomplish this 50% performance target without killing the chip’s thermal performance as it did with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.