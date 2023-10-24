Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite To Deliver Performance-Per-Watt Leadership For PCs





One of the more exciting aspects of Qualcomm's Snapdragon family processors for Windows on Arm64 is that these laptop PCs are always connected (4G or 5G), and they can deliver stellar battery life. Just peruse any of our recent reviews and you can see that, for instance, the Lenovo Flex 5G has more than 24 hours of battery life with video playback. The downside for these systems historically has been performance versus x86 alternatives, with CPUs that have more in common with tablets and smartphones than full-fledged PCs but with serviceable experiences in a number of mainstream use cases.





However, thanks to the company's new Snapdragon X Elite series of processors, Qualcomm says that's all about to change. At it's Snapdragon Summit in Maui, HI today, the company lifted the veil on some details and performance expectations of its new laptop processor series based on its new Oryon CPU core technology.

Snapdragon X Elite's Secret: The Oryon CPU









Snapdragon X Elite: High-End Performance With Low Power Draw





Beats Apple's M2 Max and Intel's Core i9-13980HX in single-threaded performance

Reaches M2 Max's peak multi-threaded performance with 30% lower power consumption

Reaches Core i9-13980HX peak multi-threaded performance with 70% lower power consumption

Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon In Front Of Snapdragon X Elite Performance Claims











Snapdragon X Elite Built for AI









Snapdragon X Elite Adreno Graphics Performance And Sensing Hub





Qualcomm's Adreno graphics architecture is a mainstay across all of the company's SoC lineups from smartphones and tablets to PCs. However, the Adreno graphics engine on-board Snapdragon X Elite is, unsurprisingly, the company's most powerful yet, rated for 4.6 TFLOPS of compute performance. It can also drive 4K displays at 120Hz with full HDR10 support, too.





Again without naming names, Qualcomm says that the Snapdragon X Elite GPU can deliver performance anywhere from 80% higher to a full doubling of its PC competition, and match competing solutions' performance in 20-25% of the power envelope, based on 3DMark Wild Life Extreme benchmarks. This is of course as compared to other integrated graphics solutions in market.

Snapdragon Seamless: Cross-Device Cooperation







Qualcomm says its Seamless initiative is all OS-independent, and will work with devices from a variety of manufacturers and platform vendors like Microsoft and Google. Xiaomi, Honor, Lenovo, and OPPO are all on board for devices with Seamless support. Devices that

Snapdragon X Elite: Coming In 2024



We're still a little ways off from seeing the Snapdragon X Elite Compute Platform shipping in PCs. The company says PCs powered by its latest platform SoC will come from leading OEMs sometime in mid-2024, and also says to watch out for Oryon to come to other platforms including smartphones and tablets. Of course, AMD, Intel, and even Apple aren't sitting still, so it will be interesting to see where the Oryon CPU lands once we can get our hands on it for testing. And you can bet we will, so stay tuned. Qualcomm says its Seamless initiative is all OS-independent, and will work with devices from a variety of manufacturers and platform vendors like Microsoft and Google. Xiaomi, Honor, Lenovo, and OPPO are all on board for devices with Seamless support. Devices that integrate with Qualcomm Snapdragon Seamless technology are expected to arrive globally as soon as late this year.We're still a little ways off from seeing the Snapdragon X Elite Compute Platform shipping in PCs. The company says PCs powered by its latest platform SoC will come from leading OEMs sometime in mid-2024, and also says to watch out for Oryon to come to other platforms including smartphones and tablets. Of course, AMD, Intel, and even Apple aren't sitting still, so it will be interesting to see where the Oryon CPU lands once we can get our hands on it for testing. And you can bet we will, so stay tuned.