by Brandon HillThursday, September 03, 2020, 05:24 AM EDT

Qualcomm Snapdragon 4-Series Phone Chips To Bring High-Speed 5G To The Masses In 2021

qualcomm reference design for 5g in 4 series in hand
The smartphone world is quickly moving towards 5G, what started as a trickle in 2019 and turned into a steady stream in 2020. And by 2021, there will be a flood of 5G-enabled smartphones entering the market, helped in part by Qualcomm. The company announced today that its entry-level Snapdragon 4-Series SoCs will adopt 5G technology starting in early 2021.

Qualcomm has taken a top-down approach with 5G, first supporting the next-generation cellular standard last year with the Snapdragon 855/855+ used in conjunction with the discrete Snapdragon X50 5G modem. This year, the company has further expanded 5G availability, with the complete lineup listed below:

Flagship

Mid-Range

The new Snapdragon 4-Series SoC will finally deliver 5G support to budget handsets typically pried $300 and below. Although Qualcomm doesn’t come right out and say it, we’d expect that these chips will be use the Snapdragon X51 5G modem (or something very similar), which lacks support for mmWave as used by Verizon for 5G service.

“Qualcomm continues to pave the way for 5G commercialization at scale, and the expansion of 5G into our Snapdragon 4-series is expected to address regions that currently have approximately 3.5 billion smartphone users combined,” said Qualcomm President Cristiano Amon. “The Snapdragon 4-series 5G Mobile Platform is designed to exceed expectations for the mass-market segment by bringing an assortment of predominately high- and mid-tier features to a broader audience. It will deliver on the promise of making 5G accessible to all smartphone users.”

At this time, Qualcomm isn’t ready to announce specifications for its upcoming 5G-enabled Snapdragon 4-Series SoCs, but we’ll likely hear more at the Snapdragon Summit coming up later this year. In the meantime, Motorola, OPPO and Xiaomi have all announced that they will support these new SoCs in smartphones starting early next year.


Tags:  Qualcomm, 5G, (NASDAQ:QCOM), snapdragon x51, snapdragon 4-series
Via:  Qualcomm

