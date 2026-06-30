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Qi2 Upgrade Could Bring 50W Wireless Charging To iPhone And Galaxy Devices

by Chris HarperTuesday, June 30, 2026, 03:57 PM EDT
hero apple magsafe qi2
Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi held a Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) Qi Off-Cycle Meeting at its Beijing headquarters from June 22nd to 25th, and confirmed several details about the upcoming Qi 50W wireless charging standard.

Just last year, Qi2 received 25W charging support, but noted that proprietary standards from OnePlus, Xiaomi, and Honor were already going as high as 80W. With this move, Xiaomi and other members of the WPC, we are hoping the universal Qi2 50W standard will launch and be more widely adopted in 2028.

The WPC Qi Off-Cycle Meeting hosted over 20 major companies including Apple, Google, Samsung, and Huawei. Reportedly, the new Qi standards were tested and confirmed broadly compatible with in-development hardware. This is welcome news for the next generation of mid-range and flagship smartphones expected to leverage the technology, though newer Qi standards can take a while to be adopted.

Though adoption isn't consistent even within companies that are part of the WPC. Apple's wireless charging support is the most exhaustive so far, with the iPhone 8 and later supporting Qi 7.5W charging, the iPhone 12 and later supporting Qi 15W charging, and the iPhone 16 and newer all supporting Qi 2 25W charging.

google pixelsnap qi2
Pixelsnap Qi2 implementation isn't universal across the Pixel 10 lineup.

Meanwhile, Google's Pixel 10 line only supports Qi 2 25W wireless charging for the Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro, with the cheaper Pixel 10A only supporting Qi 10W charging. A number of newer Samsung phones support Qi2 charging, but also require a specific case to enable the functionality.

While this news coming from Xiaomi does bode well for future wireless fast charging, there's still no guarantee as to when new phones will actually ship with Qi 2 50W support once it launches in 2028.
Tags:  wireless charging, Qi
Chris Harper

Chris Harper

Christopher Harper is a tech writer with over a decade of experience writing how-tos and news. Off work, he stays sharp with gym time & stylish action games.
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