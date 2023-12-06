Apple iOS 17.2 Is Packed With Features Like Qi2 Wireless Charging For iPhone 13 And 14

nice surprise for iPhone 13 and 14 owners is that the iOS 17.2 will give their phones Qi2 compatibility. In case you missed it, Qi2 is the sophomore version of the Qi wireless charging protocol that's long been used primarily on Android phones.





Qi2 basically brings standardized MagSafe-like charging magnets into play, while allowing charging speeds up to 15W (with the exception of some proprietary Qi2 chargers which can go higher). This new protocol also means that both Qi2-equipped Apple and Android devices will have access to each others charging accessories, such as those from Anker, Belkin, and on.