Stock Up On PS5 Games And Accessories For Up To 50% Off For Prime Day

Today is the final day to take advantage of Amazon's Prime Day event
and we've already highlighted numerous deals, including a bunch of SSD bargains
, a bunch of discounts on Razer gear
, and even a complete DIY PC build guide
for under $1,500, among other roundups. If you own a PlayStation 5, don't worry, we have you covered there as well with a whole bunch of deals on games and accessories.
Starting with games, one of the biggest Prime Day discounts applies to Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
, which is marked down to $34.99 at Amazon (save 50%)
. That's right, it's half off right now, and more importantly this discount brings the game down to its lowest price ever on the PS5.
The long-anticipated sequel came out in 2024, more than a decade after the first installment released in 2011. If you're not familiar with the game, you play in a third-person perspective as Demetrian Titus along with two other Space Marines, which can be controlled by friends via multi-player or by the CPU in single-player mode.
This is a squad-based shooter that is fast-paced with lots of action to blow off steam, either by yourself or with human teammates.
Could you use a new headset? If so, you're in luck as we found a few that are on sale, including Logitech's G733 Lightspeed
, a wireless gaming headset that's marked down to $99.74 at Amazon (save 38%)
. That pricing applies to the black and blue color options. Alternatively, there's a lilac colorway that's on sale for $104.99 and a white variant that's priced at $113.99 (just hit the link above and choose your color preference).
The G733 Lightspeed features dual-layer memory foam that purportedly conforms to your head and contours around your jaw for a comfortable fit. It's also supposed to facilitate a better seal and reduce stress points, which in turn can mitigate fatigue from longer gaming sessions.
Logitech's G733 is lightweight too, at just 278 grams. Or as Logitech oddly puts it, the headset weighs about the same as two small cheeseburgers. Just don't try eating it, though.
