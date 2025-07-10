Blade 14 OLED Gaming Laptop Is $400 Off And More Sharp Razer Deals





Razer is discounting a bunch of products for Amazon's Prime Day event , which might as well be called Prime Week, given that this is the first time Amazon has extended the sales frenzy to 96 hours of deals. We're currently on Day 3 of 4, and the bargains keep rolling in. Some of them aren't event on Amazon, such as an exclusive discount on a sweet gaming laptop.





Razer's Blade 14 gaming laptop is marked down to $2,299.99 at Razer's store ($400 off). Yes, that's still a premium price, but this is a premium laptop with a brilliant 14-inch OLED display, and it's 13% below what it normally costs. For you ballers out there,is marked down to. Yes, that's still a premium price, but this is a premium laptop with a brilliant 14-inch OLED display, and it's 13% below what it normally costs.





That OLED panel, by the way, sports a QHD+ (2880x1880) resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It's powered by an AMD Ryzen AI 9 365 Strix Point processor with 10 cores (four Zen 5 and six Zen 5c), 20 threads, a 2GHz base clock, up to a 5GHz boost clock, 10MB of L2 cache, 24MB of L3 cache, and an onboard NPU delivering up to 50 TOPS of AI muscle (and 73 TOPS for the chip as a whole).





This is flanked by 32GB of LPDDR5X-8000 memory (soldered), a 1TB PCIe 4.0 solid state drive (SSD), and a GeForce RTX 5070 GPU.





Other specs include per-key RGB lighting, Wi-Fi 7 + Bluetooth 5.4 wireless connectivity, a precision glass touchpad, six stereo speakers, two USB 3.2 Type-A ports, two USB4 ports with Power Delivery and DisplayPort 2.1, an HDMI 2.1 output, and a microSD card reader.













Razer's Iskur V2 gaming chair is on sale for $394.98 at Amazon (save $254.02), which is a rather large 39% discount. Or you can get it for $399.99 direct from Razer and it will come with a free Razer plushie ($39.99 value). Fancy yourself a new gaming chair? We reviewed Razer's Iskur V2 earlier this year and found it to be a worthy place to plop your bottom (this editor's been using it as a daily driver for around four months now), provided you could stomach the high $649 MSRP. Well, now you don't have to—is on sale for, which is a rather large 39% discount. Or you can get it forand it will come with a free Razer plushie ($39.99 value).





There is a lot to like about the Iskur V2. It features a comfortable density foam cushion (cloth option available), 4D armrests, a generous recline angle (up to 152 degrees), and an integrated lumbar system that is fully adjustable.





The adjustable lumbar is really the standout feature here. Razer designed the Iskur V2 to encourage proper posture while sitting at your desk, and you can dial in the lumbar support to your liking. The lumbar support also swivels with your body's lateral movements.





