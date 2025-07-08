Build A Great AMD Or Intel Gaming PC For Under $1500 With These Prime Day Deals

Intel-Powered PC Gaming For Pennywise Prime Day Prices





ID Cooling FROZN A410 DK Dual-Fan CPU Cooler: $27.99 (20% off) Patriot Viper Xtreme 5 RGB 2x24GB DDR5-8000 RAM: $159.99 (5% off)

AMD Ryzen CPUs On Some Really Sweet Prime Day Discounts

AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D 8-Core Gaming CPU: $341.00 (24% off)

AMD Ryzen 9 9700X 8-Core Zen 5 CPU: $289.00 (19% off)

AMD Ryzen 7 7700X 8-Core Zen 4 CPU: $227.00 (43% off!)

ASUS Prime X870-P WiFi ATX Motherboard: $189.99 (21% off)

Thermalright Assassin X 120 Refined SE CPU Cooler: $17.89 (10% off) Patriot Viper Venom 32GB DDR5-6400 CL32 Memory: $84.99 (6% off)

Patriot Viper Venom 64GB DDR5-6400 CL32 Memory: $172.99

The Graphics Card Market Is a Dumpster Fire Ablaze

Sparkle Arc B570 Guardian 10GB GPU: $259.99 (10% off) Sapphire Pulse Radeon RX 9060 XT 16GB: $359.99 (9% off)

ASUS DUAL GeForce RTX 5060 Ti 16GB: $249.99 (10% off)

XFX Radeon RX 7900 XT 20GB GPU: $646.81 (18% off)

Speedy Storage Selections For Superior Sale Savings

Power Supplies And Curated Chassis For Your New Build

Thermaltake Toughpower GF1 (2024) 850W Modular PSU: $79.98 (27% off) MSI MAG A850GL 850W Modular ATX 3.1 PSU: $99.99 (23% off)

ASUS TUF Gaming 1000W Modular ATX 3.0 PSU: $147.24 (20% off)

Raidmax INFINITA i802 Air ATX Mid Tower Case: $50.99 (15% off) Fractal Design Pop XL Air RGB Full ATX Case: $109.99 (from $129.99)

Our Recommended Builds For Glorious PC Gaming Goodness

The links to the parts are above. Scroll up!

