2025 Amazon Prime Day: When, What To Expect And A Free Games Bonus





Summer is nearly upon us (just a few more days until the official start of the season) and with its comes an annual tradition from Amazon that now dates back a full decade . We're of course talking about Prime Day, the massive sales bonanza that sees the online retail giant discount millions of items over the course of multiple days, with deals exclusive to Prime members.

When Is Prime Day?

This year, the 2025 Prime Day event starts on July 8 at precisely 12:01 a.m. PDT and runs through July 11 for 96 hours of deals. If that seems like a longer period than usual, that's because it is—this is the first time that Amazon has stretched its Prime Day event to four days, giving shoppers double the amount of time than usual to score discounts on practically everything under the sun.





"New this year, Amazon introduces 'Today’s Big Deals'—themed daily deal drops featuring some of the most exciting deals of the event, exclusive to Prime members. Members can enjoy deep discounts across top brands like Samsung, Kiehl’s, and Levi’s," Amazon explains.





Those offers will launch each day of the event at midnight PDT and will be available for a limited time, while supplies last. Amazon also says shoppers should check back regularly for deal drops as frequently as every five minutes during select periods throughout Prime Day.

What To Expect During Prime Day





Amazon has put together a guide on how to prepare for Prime Day , which first and foremost entails signing up to become a Prime member. There are multiple Prime subscription options. A base subscription runs $14.99 per month or $139 per year. A 'Young Adults' Prime subscription for 18-24 year-olds costs $7.49 per month or $69 per year. Amazon also offers a discounted rate for EBT, Medicaid, SNAP, and other select government assistance recipients that runs $6.99 per month.





Several of those include free trials, so if you're new, Prime Day is a fantastic time to test the waters.



