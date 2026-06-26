Prime Day Snapdragon X Laptop Deals: Save Up To 48% Before School





Summer has only just begun, but the reality is the back-to-school shopping season will be here before you know it. You can avoid the frenzy that is come, however, by taking advantage of Amazon's Prime Day discounts. Now is the time to strike too, because as we saw with Apple hiking prices on a bunch of Macs and iPads, including its budget MacBook Neo (which went up $100), playing the waiting game can be a costly mistake. With that mind, we've rounded up a bunch of bargains on Snapdragon X laptops.

HP OmniBook 3 Is 48% Off For Prime Day

HP OmniBook 3, which is on sale for $499.99 (48% off, save $470). It is basically half off, and it's an actual discount. Looking at the price tracking history on CamelCamelCamel, the OmniBook 3 was selling for its full MSRP for the past couple of months before a sharp decline to $699.99 the other day, and now $499.99 for Prime Day. One of the bigger discounts is attached to the, which is on sale for. It is basically half off, and it's an actual discount. Looking at the price tracking history on CamelCamelCamel, the OmniBook 3 was selling for its full MSRP for the past couple of months before a sharp decline to $699.99 the other day, and now $499.99 for Prime Day.





The OmniBook 3 (model 14-hz0099nr) sports a 14-inch IPS display with a 1920x1200 resolution and 16:10 aspect ratio. It is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon X chip, and specifically the X1-26-100 with an 8-core design, up to a 3GHz multi-core frequency, 30MB of total cache, and a dedicated NPU rated to deliver up to 45 TOPS.





It's flanked by 16GB of LPDDR5X-8448 memory and a 512GB M.2 PCIe 4.0 solid state drive. And for ports, it's equipped with two USB Type-A ports (5Gbps), two USB Type-C ports (10Gbps, Power Delivery 3.0, DisplayPort 1.4, HP Sleep and Charge), an HDMI 2.1 output, and a 3.5mm combo audio jack.





One of the main selling points is battery life, which is typically an advantage of Windows on Arm systems. HP says you can expect up to 34 hours and 15 minutes, with fast charge bringing a fully depleted battery to half full in 45 minutes.





Windows on Arm will not appeal to everyone, but the combination of long battery life and an aggressive price makes the OmniBook 3 worth considering. As an added bonus, it qualifies for Microsoft's College Offer promotion, which bundles a year of Microsoft 365 Premium, a year of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, and an Xbox wireless controller that you get to design, all at no added cost ($500 value).

Microsoft Surface Laptop With Snapdragon X Elite Is $300 Off









Microsoft Surface Laptop (2024) that is on sale for $1,399.99 at Best Buy ($300 off). Note that it is actually shipped and sold by AntOnline. If you're looking for a more performance solution and are willing to spend more, then check out thethat is on sale for. Note that it is actually shipped and sold by AntOnline.





This Copilot+ PC is built around a 13.8-inch touchscreen display with a 2304x1536 resolution, fast 120Hz refresh rate, and 600 nits of brightness. It is powered by the Snapdragon X Elite (X1E-80-100). That is a 12-core chip with up to a 4GHz clock speed, 42MB of total cache, and a dedicated NPU rated for the same 45 TOPS.





You also get 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD on this model, as well as dual Thunderbolt 4 ports, a USB 3.1 Type-A port, Wi-Fi 7 wireless connectivity, and up to 20 hours of rated battery life.





Here are some Snapdragon-powered laptop deals:



