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Microsoft's New PC Deal Counters $499 MacBook Neo In Education

by Alan VelascoThursday, April 16, 2026, 10:28 AM EDT
microsoft college bundle hero
Apple’s MacBook Neo has shaken up the entry level computer market as it delivers a great experience for only $599, but the value is even better for students who can pick it up for just $499. Microsoft certainly isn’t going to let it go unchallenged, as the company is committing to bring a whole host of improvements to Windows 11 and is now offering a bundle squarely aimed at winning over college students.

The Microsoft College Bundle offers a year of free access to its subscription services that will ensure students can get their schoolwork done alongside some gaming during their downtime. The company says that the bundle provides over $500 of value, which is a savings that parents and students will certainly welcome.

microsoft college bundle body

The offer includes a year of Microsoft 365 Premium, which includes the entire suite of Microsoft productivity apps such as Word, Excel and PowerPoint. Additionally, students will get a year of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate that can be used to play hundreds of third-party titles and first-party releases such as Halo and the upcoming Forza Horizon 6. The pot is sweetened further as students will also receive a custom Xbox controller that they can design themselves, providing a great way to display some school pride.

While there’s undeniable value in getting a year of access to all of this for $0, the offer is only paired with a select set of Windows 11 PCs from partners such as Lenovo, HP, Acer and ASUS. Many of these can’t match the MacBook Neo’s pricing, so if the price of the computer itself is the most important factor this bundle might not be as appealing.

Considering the rising costs of computers it’s great to see bundles like this one being offered to lessen the sting a bit, and it’s even better to see the competition taking place now that Apple has an entry level option with the MacBook Neo.
Tags:  Microsoft, education, (nasdaq:msft)
AV

Alan Velasco

Opinions and content posted by HotHardware contributors are their own.
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