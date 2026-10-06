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Prime Day Gaming Mouse Deals: Up To 57% Off Razer, Logitech & More

by Paul LillyTuesday, October 06, 2026, 11:38 AM EDT
Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro wireless gaming mouse
Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro - Image: Razer
Tired of mousing around with a subpar rodent? If so, then it's time to shop for an upgrade, and there are several gaming mice on sale right now as part of Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days event that runs all day today and tomorrow. The selection is not quite as vast as we've seen some earlier sales, but there are a bunch of marked down models from the likes Corsair, Logitech, Razer, and others.

Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse Hits All-Time Low

One of the biggest advertised discounts applies to Razer's DeathAdder V3 Pro wireless gaming mouse—it's on sale for $64.99 at Amazon (57% off) in the black and white colorways. There is also a red color option, though that one is listed for $199.99, so you'd have to REALLY like red to choose it over black or white.

This is a lightweight mouse at just 64 grams, and it gets there without a bunch of holes punched through the casing. It's also a capable wireless rodent powered by Razer's Focus Pro 30K optical sensor, fast Gen 3 optical switches, a 1,000Hz polling rate, and five programmable buttons.

According to Razer, you can get up to 90 hours of battery life from the DeathAdder V3 Pro, which is rechargeable via USB-C.

Corsair Scimitar RGB Elite Wired Mouse Is 47% Off

Corsair Scimitar RGB Elite
Corsair Scimitar RGB Elite - Image: Corsair

If you are into MMOs and scoffed at the notion of 'only' five programmable buttons on the Razer model above, then take a peek at Corsair's Scimitar RGB Elite, which is on sale for $47.48 at Amazon (47% off). It serves up 17 programmable buttons, which is more than three times as many, the bulk of which are thumb buttons.

Note that this is a wired model. The upshot there is that you don't have to worry about recharging it. Some will also argue that you get less lag, though high-end wireless mice are pretty good these days.

Other features found on this mouse entail a patented key slider control system (you can reposition the 12 side buttons to fit your grip), a PixArt PMW3391 sensor with an 18,000 DPI (adjustable in 1 DPI increments), and Omron switches rated for 50 million clicks.

Here are some more gaming mouse deals:
Logitech G703 Lightspeed wireless gaming mouse
Logitech G703 Lightspeed - Image: Logitech
Tags:  deals, Gaming, Acer, Razer, Mouse, Logitech
Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
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