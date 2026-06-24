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Prime Day Console Gaming Deals: Save Big On PS5 and Xbox Gear

by Alan VelascoWednesday, June 24, 2026, 02:09 PM EDT
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This year’s Prime Day sales event has brought some great deals to gamers who’ve had to battle against the rising cost of gaming hardware. If you’ve already picked up some great video games, but are still on the hunt for ways to upgrade your gaming experience, then check out these PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S accessories that are currently discounted.

Logitech G920 Racing Wheel (Xbox Series X|S) - $189.99 (37% off)

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The Logitech G920, which includes a racing wheel and floor pedals, is an excellent option for those looking to take their racing game experience to the next level. The racing wheel is constructed with hand-stitched leather, has a turning rotation of 900 degrees, and provides players with dual-motor force feedback. Meanwhile, the pedals are customizable and pressure sensitive to offer a better sense of control. It’s the perfect for ripping through everything Japan’s roads have to offer in Forza Horizon 6.

Another option worth considering is the Thrustmaster TMX Racing Wheel that’s currently priced at $89.99 (31% off).

Razer Raiju V3 Pro (PlayStation 5) - $147.24 (33% off)

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This is Razer’s third-generation Raiju on the PlayStation platform, and it’s the best one yet. It has the familiar layout PS5 gamers expect on the front of the controller, while offering six remappable buttons on the backside that should meet the needs of just about any player. It also provides a great level of customization, allowing users to adjust the sensitivity of the thumbsticks, perform calibration on the triggers and save up to four profiles.

You can also pick up the white version of the Razer Raiju V3 Pro for $136.80 (38% off).

GameSir G7 Pro Wireless (Xbox Series X|S) - $110.49 (15% off)

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The Gamesir G7 Pro is a great alternative to Microsoft’s own Elite Series controllers, which are notorious for having a less than stellar track record of reliability. It features TMR joysticks that are less likely to drift, hall effect triggers and four remappable buttons at the back. Users can also switch between a circular and traditional D-pad and swap out thumbsticks.

It’s sporting a design that taps into the aesthetic of the Zoneless Zone Zero game, but if you’re not a fan you can swap out the front faceplate for something else. Because this is an officially licensed controller players can expect it to work as well as one made by Microsoft, including being able to turn the console on and off with it.

Other great Xbox controller options:
GamsSir G7 Pro Wired - $63.99 (20% off)
Hyperkin Xenon Wired - $40.84 (18% off)

Qanba Q7 Obsidian 2 Fight Stick (PlayStation 5) - $161.40 (19% off)

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The Qanba Q7 Fight Stick is all business and designed for those who are looking to take a competitive step into fighting games. What it lacks in flare it makes up for in excellent features, including the use of Sanwa Denshi parts that can be found in Japanese arcade cabinets. There are also compartments on the left and right side of the base so players can stow different components when they’re ready to take their fighting game skills on the road.

Other great fight stick options:
Qanba Sapphire S1 - $143.99 (20% off)
Razer Kitsune All-Button Fight Stick - $149.15 (31% off)

Sony INZONE H9 II Headset (PlayStation 5) - $248 (29% off)

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The INZONE H9 II taps into the audio heritage of the company’s lauded WH-1000XM series of headsets, while taking advantage of all the audio features the PlayStation 5 supports such as spatial audio. The killer feature, though, at least for those who a lot of multiplayer gaming, is its dual connectivity. Players can have their game audio coming through the 2.4GHz connection while their voice goes through Bluetooth. Making is simple to use third-party voice apps like Discord while playing on the PS5.

Other headsets worth considering:
SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro - $249.99 (34% off)
Sony INZONE H5 - $128 (29% off)
Tags:  deals, Gaming, Xbox, Amazon, prime day, ps5, playstation-5
Alan Velasco

Alan Velasco

When Alan isn’t watching his favorite streamers on Twitch he’s writing about tech, gaming and cybersecurity.
 
Opinions and content posted by HotHardware contributors are their own.
 
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