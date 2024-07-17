Jamin’ Prime Day Earbud And Headphone Deals: AirPods Max, JBL & More Up To 60% Off
The second day of Amazon’s Prime Day event brings with it more great deals. We've rounded up a bunch of audio bargains so you can jam out to the savings with deals on headphones and earbuds from brands like Apple, Bose, and JBL.
Apple AirPods MaxNo Apple ecosystem is complete without a pair of Apple AirPods Max. Its active noise cancelling abilities allow users to zone out the world around them while focusing on what matters most, while the H1 chip helps deliver crisp audio for up to 20 hours of listening time.
Whether on a jog through the city, or at home with the kids and family, being able to hear one’s surroundings is also a must. So, for the times when users need to let the world around them in, Transparency Mode allows just that. It also supports spatial audio.
Pairing the AirPods Max is quick and easy by simply placing them near another Apple device and tapping Connect on the screen. Automatic Switching between devices will also make for a seamless experience when going between an iPhone, iPad, or Mac.
The Apple AirPods Max wireless over-ear headphones are 28% off for just $394.99.
Here are a few more Apple products on sale to choose from:
- The Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) wireless earbuds are currently 32% off for $168.99.
- The Beats Solo 4 wireless headphones are 40% off for a low price of $119.95.
- The Beats Studio Buds wireless earbuds are 47% off for only $79.
Bose QuietComfortFor the non-Apple user during the Prime Day event, the Bose QuietComfort wireless headset is an excellent option. Bose, known for its top-tier noise cancellation technology, delivers a headset that can block out the world with Quiet Mode, or let the world in with Aware Mode. Either way, Bose says this headset will deliver premium comfort with its premium sound.
Music lovers can tweak the sound of their favorite tunes with Bose’s High-Fidelity Audio/EQ Control. The adjustable EQ allows the user to take control of all the highs and lows, and fine-tune their listening experience to their liking. So, turn up the bass without drowning out all the mids and highs for an exceptional listening experience.
Bose also includes a microphone cord with the QuietComfort headset in case the battery runs out and the user still needs to take a call. Users can simply plug the in-line cord into the headset and smartphone and keep the conversation going, even without a Bluetooth connection.
The Bose QuietComfort wireless noise cancelling headphones are 43% off for only $199.
Another great option for a wireless headset is the Sony WH-CH720N wireless headphones, which are 41% off for $88.
JBL Tune 130NC EarbudsBeing able to pump up the bass on the go does not require shelling out hundreds of dollars, as is the case with the JBL 130NC wireless earbuds. JBL says its Pure Bass Sound with 10mm drivers is enhanced by the Dot form factor in order to deliver a heart thumping beat.
Taking calls while listening to music is not lost on JBL, as it has included 6 mics and a Smart Ambient feature with its earbuds to make sure the user is always heard, even in noisy environments. Two of the included mics also serve to aid noise cancelling technology baked into these earbuds, helping to block out the surroundings while not on a call.
Being able to make it through a full day’s use is a must for some music lovers. JBL says its Tune 130NC earbuds can deliver up to 40 hours of listening, with 10 hours of use and 30 additional hours of charge included with charging case, making them perfect for long days, or for travel. Need a faster charge time? Speed Charge for just 10 minutes to get 2 hours of listening time.
The JBL Tune 130NC TWS wireless earbuds are on sale for nearly 60% off at just $44.95.