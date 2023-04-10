PowerColor Teases Its Radeon RX 7900 XTX Hellhound Dressed In Striking White





PowerColor has teased us with a new Radeon RX 7900XTX Hellhound graphics card that will be dressed in white. This new variant will be called Spectral White, featuring a white shroud, backplate, and PCB, akin to the Galax RTX 40 series Hall of Fame video cards. PowerColor says the new graphics card will be coming soon, hinting at a possible April 11th release date or announcement date.

The Hellhound 7900 XTX is PowerColor’s mid-range RX 7900 XTX graphics card, stacked in between its reference model and its flagship RX 7900 XTX RedDevil OC and OC Limited SKUs. Despite its non-flagship status, the Hellhound features a monstrous triple fan triple-slot cooler design that could easily be classified as a flagship graphics card.

Its striking white design and cutting-edge technology will deliver unmatched performance and style. Get ready for the big reveal. Coming soon!❄️❄️

Spectral White awaits you... 11th of April!#PowerColor #SpectralWhite #Hellhound #RX7900XTX #whitepcbuild pic.twitter.com/f6ji4VlUx3 — PowerColor (@PowerColor) April 10, 2023

Cooling the graphics card is a set of 8 x 6 nickel-plated copper heatpipes connected to an aluminum heatsink that spans the entire 338mm x 147mm x 62mm width, height, and depth of the card. The aluminum fin stack is completely unrestricted from the shroud, enabling higher thermal efficiency. A direct contact copper plate directly touches the GPU die area and memory ICs at the other end of the heatpipes to pull heat more effectively from those critical areas.







