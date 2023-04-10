CATEGORIES
PowerColor Teases Its Radeon RX 7900 XTX Hellhound Dressed In Striking White

by Aaron KlotzMonday, April 10, 2023, 02:02 PM EDT
708px 7900xtx hellhound white tease
PowerColor has teased us with a new Radeon RX 7900XTX Hellhound graphics card that will be dressed in white. This new variant will be called Spectral White, featuring a white shroud, backplate, and PCB, akin to the Galax RTX 40 series Hall of Fame video cards. PowerColor says the new graphics card will be coming soon, hinting at a possible April 11th release date or announcement date.

The Hellhound 7900 XTX is PowerColor’s mid-range RX 7900 XTX graphics card, stacked in between its reference model and its flagship RX 7900 XTX RedDevil OC and OC Limited SKUs. Despite its non-flagship status, the Hellhound features a monstrous triple fan triple-slot cooler design that could easily be classified as a flagship graphics card.
The current black model is powered by a 12+3+2 phase VRM design that powers the GPU, plus an additional 2+1 phase power delivery system to power the GDDR6 memory. The VRM is built using high-quality car-grade polymer capacitors for greater durability, and IMON technology which accurately reports the power consumption and electrical current of each phase. The card is supported by two supplementary PCIe power connectors and features a minimum PSU wattage requirement of 800W.

Cooling the graphics card is a set of 8 x 6 nickel-plated copper heatpipes connected to an aluminum heatsink that spans the entire 338mm x 147mm x 62mm width, height, and depth of the card. The aluminum fin stack is completely unrestricted from the shroud, enabling higher thermal efficiency. A direct contact copper plate directly touches the GPU die area and memory ICs at the other end of the heatpipes to pull heat more effectively from those critical areas.

708px hellhound breakdown

The new white version PowerColor announced will change the original version’s matte black finish to a new Spectral White color theme that will extend from the shroud and backplate, into the PCB itself. Pictures showing off the front shroud were not shown, but we suspect this white model could inherit the same blue-lit 9-bladed double-ball bearing fans that the original model had. We don’t know if this model will be any faster than the original Hellhound, or feature upgraded components. But we can expect it will be just as fast as the original card and have the same components at the very least. Featuring a game clock of at least 2330MHz and a boost clock of at least 2525MHz.

Again, PowerColor will announce more about this Spectral White RX 7900 XTX Hellhound on April 11th.
