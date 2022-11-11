Galax GeForce RTX 4090 Continues Its Absurd Overclocking Dominance With HOF Records





Naturally, the card claiming these crowns is the GeForce RTX 4090 Hall of Fame (HOF), so named for its intended purpose: to claim spots in the hall of fame of every benchmark around. If you missed our previous coverage , this rare card is equipped with a pair of 16-pin 12VHPWR connectors and a custom BIOS that allows it to crank the power limit from the stock 450W all the way up to 1000W.









All told, there are twenty new world records set by the Galax HOF card. That includes essentially everything in 3DMark, GPUPI in both 32B and 1B modes, Unigine Superposition in 1080p Extreme and 8K, Catzilla benchmark at every resolution, and an unspecified other Unigine benchmark (probably Heaven) in Basic and Extreme settings.



