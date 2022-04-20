PowerColor Radeon RX 6650XT Hellhound Specs Leak Sets Expectations For RDNA 2 Refresh





The refreshed cards are supposedly going to be the Radeon RX 6650 XT, Radeon RX 6750 XT, and Radeon RX 6950 XT. Well, at least two of those are more-or-less certain; we saw before a listing (with an eye-watering price) for a Radeon RX 6950 XT card. Now, the in-the-know folks over at Videocardz have secured the specifications and a couple of snapshots of the PowerColor Hellhound RX 6650 XT.













So, a modest core clock increase, but that's to be expected as these are believed to be using the exact same GPU silicon as before. The more notable change is the bump in GDDR6 speed. While the refreshed Radeons were rumored to use 18 Gbps GDDR6 memory, the actual data rate of the leaked card's memory is 17.5 Gbps. That's 1500 MT/s faster than the RX 6600 XT's 16 Gbps, raising its peak memory bandwidth from 256 GB/sec to 280 GB/sec.