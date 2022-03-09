AMD Allegedly To Refresh Ryzen CPUs For Alder Lake Assault, New Radeons Too





Expectations for 2022 are already high in the hardware world. We're expecting to see new CPUs and GPUs from all three of the biggest players in the PC market: Intel, NVIDIA, and of course AMD . Before that happens, though, we might just see a last gasp from Socket AM4 and AMD's RDNA 2 architecture on the desktop.

The usual rumor-mongers are reporting that AMD has updates to both its Ryzen processor lines and its Radeon graphics chips on the way. On the CPU side of things, the story originates with MEGAsizeGPU ( @Zed__Wang on Twitter), who says that we'll be seeing not just one but four new CPUs from AMD this month.









Also interesting is that MEGAsizeGPU claims to have pricing information on these parts. They compare the upcoming CPUs against Intel's lineup of midrange chips for pricing details, saying that the R7-5700X will be cheaper than the Core i5-12600KF (RRP $269), the R5-5600 will be cheaper than the Core i5-12400 (RRP $199), and the R5-5500 will be cheaper than the Core i3-12100 (RRP $129).













While that's a significant improvement, remember that recent Radeons are much less constrained by their main memory bandwidth thanks to their large "Infinity Cache." It seems likely to us that such a change will indeed result in a small performance bump over the previous versions, and so the leaker's claim that they will be "slightly" more expensive seems reasonable. It's even possible that these models will replace the previous models because AMD finds it harder to source the older 16 Gbps GDDR6 memory now.





The Gigabyte Radeon RX 6500 XT Eagle 4G.

