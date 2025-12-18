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This Mini PC That Looks Like A Power Supply Packs 64GB Of DDR5 And An RTX 5060 Ti

by Chris HarperThursday, December 18, 2025, 12:48 PM EDT
hero psu minipc
MSECore's latest small form factor system, the MV10 Mini PC, is a compact computing beast. The diminutive machine features four cooling fans to manage the heat from an Intel Core i9-14900F and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 Ti 16GB, along with up to 64 GB of DDR5-5600 MT/s RAM and a 4TB NVMe Gen 4 SSD. There are also 32GB DDR5 and 8GB GDDR5 GeForce RTX 4060 Ti, GeForce RTX 5060, and GeForce RTX 5060 Ti models for consumers that want to shave the price point down slightly. However, due to the ongoing RAM and (to a lesser extent -- for now) SSD supply crisis, as well as the price premium for mini PCs in general, even the cheapest configuration will run about $1,938 USD on Amazon.

mini pc size comparison

The MSECORE MV10 Mini PC is quite the looker. Its compact form factor resembles an ATX PSU, though it's definitely larger than the standard PSU dimensions of 5,9 x 3.4 x 5.5 inches. Compared to more standard desktop PCs and a number of other mini PCs though, it's still impressive, considering the high-performance hardware inside. The four cooling fans onboard should help its internal hardware relatively cool as well, to prevent thermal throttling, which can be an issue in constrained form factors.

ports psu minipc

The MSECORE MV10 is also outfitted with 4 USB 2.0 front panel ports, 4 USB 3.2 rear ports, dual Gigabit LAN ports, a rear audio port, an optical port, and two wireless antenna hookups for the PC's Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity. The onboard GPU also comes with a standard I/O of one HDMI 2.1 port and triple DisplayPort 1.4 ports. The PC ships with Windows 11 Pro 64-bit pre-installed, but also supports Windows 10 Pro 64-bit and Linux.

The MSECORE MV10 mini PC is currently available for United States buyers on Amazon, but shipments in other markets don't yet seem to have opened up. At a price point ranging from $1938-$2199 USD, though, we imagine this one will be limited to enthusiasts and professionals with deep pockets.
Tags:  Mini PC, geforce rtx 5060 ti, msecore, core i9-14900f
Chris Harper

Chris Harper

Christopher Harper is a tech writer with over a decade of experience writing how-tos and news. Off work, he stays sharp with gym time & stylish action games.
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