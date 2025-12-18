This Mini PC That Looks Like A Power Supply Packs 64GB Of DDR5 And An RTX 5060 Ti
The MSECORE MV10 Mini PC is quite the looker. Its compact form factor resembles an ATX PSU, though it's definitely larger than the standard PSU dimensions of 5,9 x 3.4 x 5.5 inches. Compared to more standard desktop PCs and a number of other mini PCs though, it's still impressive, considering the high-performance hardware inside. The four cooling fans onboard should help its internal hardware relatively cool as well, to prevent thermal throttling, which can be an issue in constrained form factors.
The MSECORE MV10 is also outfitted with 4 USB 2.0 front panel ports, 4 USB 3.2 rear ports, dual Gigabit LAN ports, a rear audio port, an optical port, and two wireless antenna hookups for the PC's Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity. The onboard GPU also comes with a standard I/O of one HDMI 2.1 port and triple DisplayPort 1.4 ports. The PC ships with Windows 11 Pro 64-bit pre-installed, but also supports Windows 10 Pro 64-bit and Linux.
The MSECORE MV10 mini PC is currently available for United States buyers on Amazon, but shipments in other markets don't yet seem to have opened up. At a price point ranging from $1938-$2199 USD, though, we imagine this one will be limited to enthusiasts and professionals with deep pockets.