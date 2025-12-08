210K Power Banks Sold On Amazon Recalled After Fires Cause $380K In Damage





A popular power bank sold exclusively at Amazon is being recalled after over a dozen reports of the problematic unit overheating. In 11 of those reported incidents (out of 15), affected units caught fire, resulting in three minor burn injuries and over $380,000 in property damage. Suffice to say, if you own an affected power bank, stop using it immediately.





As part of what it's calling a voluntary recall, Iniu is working with the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) to get the word out. According to the notice posted on CPSC's website, the recall affects about 210,000 Iniu portable 10,000mAh power banks (model BI-B41) that are black or blue in color. The red and orange models are not part of the recall. Affected units are also identifiable by Iniu's branding and an LED paw print on the bottom corner, near the inputs.





Only models with the following serial numbers are part of the recall: 000G21, 000H21, 000I21, and 000L21. You can find the serial number on the back of the BI-B41 power bank.













All affected units were sold on Amazon from August 2021 to April 2022. Part of the appeal was the affordable price tag, with the recall notice stating these units sold for around $18. Iniu also marketed the thinness of its popular 10,000mAh power bank, saying it measures just 0.5 inches thick and is "easily slipped into any travel lover's pockets or bag."





The BI-B41 also attracted customers for its high-speed charging and ability to charge up to three devices at the same time, with USB-C support to boot.





As is often the case, the culprit is a potentially defective lithium-ion battery.





"Do not throw this recalled lithium-ion battery or device in the trash, in the general recycling stream (e.g., street-level or curbside recycling bins), or in used battery recycling boxes found at various retail and home improvement stores. Recalled lithium-ion batteries must be disposed of differently than other batteries, because they present a greater risk of fire," CPSC states.





"Your municipal household hazardous waste (HHW) collection center may accept this recalled lithium-ion battery or device for disposal. Before taking your battery or device to a HHW collection center, contact that office ahead of time and ask whether it accepts recalled lithium-ion batteries. If it does not, contact your municipality for further guidance," CPSC adds.







