Anker Recalls 1.1M Power Banks Over Fire Hazard, Check If Yours Is Affected





Anker is recalling over 1 million power banks with potentially defective lithium-ion batteries that pose a fire safety risk. The popular accessory maker said it initiated the recall "out of an abundance of caution" and is working with the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) to put the word out and replace affected models that were sold in the U.S. online at Anker's website, Amazon, Newegg, and eBay. The latest incident follows a recall of 79,000 portable speakers sold on Amazon from back in December, which also posed a fire risk.





"We identified a potential safety issue with certain Anker PowerCore 10000 power banks (Model: A1263) manufactured between January 1st, 2016, and October 30th, 2019, which were sold in the United States between June 1st, 2016, and December 31st, 2022. The lithium-ion battery may overheat, posing a risk of melting, smoke, or fire. We’re conducting this recall out of an abundance of caution to ensure the safety of our customers," Anker states in the FAQ section of its recall notice.





According to Anker, the recall affects A1263 models in all color options, including black, blue, red, and white. If you own an affected unit, CPSC says you should stop using it immediately and contact Anker for a free replacement. It also warns against throwing it away, as recalled lithium-ion batteries "must be disposed of different than other batteries" due to the fire risk they post.













"Your municipal household hazardous waste (HHW) collection center may accept this recalled lithium-ion battery or device for disposal. Before taking your battery or device to a HHW collection center, contact it ahead of time and ask whether it accepts recalled lithium-ion batteries. If it does not, contact your municipality for further guidance, CPSC says.





So far, there have been 19 reports of fires and explosions. Two of those resulted in minor burn injuries, though neither incident required medical attention. However, Anker confirmed 11 reports of property damage from the defective power banks, resulting in $60,700 worth of property damage.

How To See If Your Anker PowerCore 1000 Is Affected









Anker's recall form. To check if your PowerCore 1000 power bank is part of the recall, first look at the bottom of the unit and look for "Anker PowerCore 1000" with model number A1263. If so, locate the serial number and then fill out





You also need to provide proof of purchase, part of which entails snapping photos of the recalled power bank. Those who qualify for the recall can choose between a $30 gift card or a replacement power bank (model A1388).



