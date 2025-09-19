Anker Recalls Half A Million Power Banks For Threat Of Catching Fire And Exploding





Anker is issuing another recall over potentially defective power banks following dozens of reports of incidents involving fires and explosions. Unlike the last recall, which affected around 1.1 million Anker PowerCore 1000 power banks , this new one includes multiple different models. It's a familiar story, in that the culprit is the lithium-ion battery packs, which pose a threat of overheating to the point of bursting into flames and/or causing burns.





The affected models are all portable power banks that can be used to charge smartphones, tablets, and laptops. Here's the list

Anker Power Bank (20,000mAh, 22.5W, Built-In USB-C Cable) — Model A1647

Anker MagGo Power Bank (10,000mAh, 7.5W) — Model A1652

Anker Power Bank (10K, 22.5W) — Model A1257

Anker Zolo Power Bank (20K, 30W, Built-In USB-C and Lightning Cable) — Model A1681

Anker Zolo Power Bank (20K, 30W, Built-In USB-C Cable) — Model A1689

Anker says it has fielded 33 reports of fires and explosions so far. Four of those resulted in minor burn injuries, while one of the incidents caused "substantial property damage."





"Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled power banks and visit Anker’s Recall Page at https://www.anker.com/rc2506 to verify the product serial number and register for the recall. Consumers with an impacted product should contact Anker Innovations Limited to receive a full cash refund, or an Anker gift card that can be used across a variety of Anker product lines," Anker states in a noticed posted by the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).





Collectively, the recall impacts 481,000 power banks. They were sold at places like Best Buy, Target, and other retail stores across the nation, as well as online at Amazon, AliExpress, eBay, Walmart, and onTikTok's shop from August 2023 through June 2025. The CSPC recall notice states they typically sold for between $30 and $50.





Despite dozens of reports of fires and explosions, Anker says there is a "minimal" risk of a malfunction. Nevertheless, Anker issued a voluntary recall "out of an abundance of caution" and is coordinating with regulatory authorities in all regions where the affected power banks were sold.





If you own an affected model, you can verify its status for the recall by locating the serial number next to "SN Code" on the back of the unit. If yours is part of the recall, stop using it right away and visit Anker's recall page (linked above) to file a claim.



