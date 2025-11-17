Belkin Recalls A Bunch Of Power Banks & Wireless Chargers Over Fire Risk





Belkin is coordinating with the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission on a recall of tens of thousands of portable battery banks and wireless charging stands. That's far less thank Anker's power bank recall in September, but still a significant number.





Most of the affected models were sold in the U.S., though a couple thousand of the affected units were sold in Canada. According to the recall notice, all of the units pose fire and burn risks.





The culprit, as is often the case with these kinds of recall notices, is a lithium-ion battery pack with a manufacturing defect. While the notices don't go into detail, they do make clear that the batteries in the affected power banks and charging stands can overheat and catch fire.





More than just a theoretical hazard, Belkin has fielded over a dozen reports of fire incidents, including one in the U.S. and 15 internationally. Those instances have collectively resulted in two burn injuries and property damage tallying nearly $38,000.













Affected models include Belkin's Auto-Tracking Stand Pro (MMA008), BoostCharge USB-C PD Power Bank 20K (BPB002), and Playa USB-C PD Power Bank 20K (PB003). If you own any of those products, Belkin says to "immediately stop using hte product" and "disconnect it from any power supply for other products."





As part of the recall, owners of affected models can choose between a full refund or store credit for the full amount plus 20% at Belkin's webstore. There are some hoops to jump through, though if you didn't hang on to your receipt, you're not completely out of luck.





"Consumers should submit photos showing the front and back of the product with their recall submission form. Consumers can receive a full refund for the amount on the purchase receipt, if provided. If no receipt is provided, consumers can receive the average sales price for the model. Alternatively, consumers can choose to receive a Belkin store credit worth 20% more than the average sales price of the model," Belkin states.





The recall notice also warns against throwing the recalled lithium-ion battery and/or device in the trash, or even recycling through the usual methods (curbside recycling bins or battery recycling boxes at various retail and home improvement stores). Recalled lithium-ion batteries require a different method of disposal because of the fire risk.





"Your municipal household hazardous waste (HHW) collection center may accept this recalled lithium-ion battery or device for disposal. Before taking your battery or device to a HHW collection center, contact that office ahead of time and ask whether it accepts recalled lithium-ion batteries. If it does not, contact your municipality for further guidance," CSPC states



