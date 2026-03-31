PNY Scores Points With Gamers After Replacing Dead RTX 5070 With A 5070 Ti





More often than not, if an RMA makes the news cycle, it's because something went horribly wrong. Sometimes those wrongs are corrected, like when ASUS revamped its return policy, but wouldn't it be nice if a company got it right on the first try? Enter PNY and a surprise GPU upgrade it sent a user who owned a GeForce RTX 5070 that "died completely."





Reddit user lulnerdge claims PNY sent a GeForce RTX 5070 Ti after processing the RMA for the busted GeForce RTX 5070. The user also says the "RMA process was fast," an added bonus to what is "basically a free $400 upgrade."





"To make things even better, it wasn't even my GPU originally. It was in my brother's work computer. But since he had already replaced it he gave it to me, and said if I wanted to deal with the potential hassle of the RMA, I could keep it. So he basically gifted me a $500 GPU, which turned into a $1,000 GPU, all for an hour's work and $30 shipping," the user wrote.





Posted just hours ago (at the time of this writing), it's already received over 1,600 upvotes and dozens of comments, most of which are positive. It's no surprise that the post is generating traction, as it serves as a rare ray of light in what has otherwise been a frustrating stretch for gamers, both on PC and console.





To wit, we've seen Sony announce another round of PlayStation 5 price hikes, we've witnessed memory prices spiral out of control to feed the insatiable AI beast (though at least DDR5 is starting to trend in the right direction ), and of course finding mid-range and high-end GPUs priced at MSRP has been difficult this round.





Case in point, NVIDA's baseline MSRP for the GeForce RTX 5070 is $549. Take a peek at Best Buy, however, and the least expensive model that's in stock (and new, not refurbished) is $629.99, incidentally for PNY's OC model

















Assuming Reddit user's experience is legit, it is indeed a nice upgrade. Compared to the GeForce RTX 5070, the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti wields more CUDA cores (8,960 versus 6,144), more VRAM (16GB GDDR7 versus 12GB GDDR7), and a fatter memory bus leading to more memory bandwidth (256-bit for 896GB/s versus 192-bit for 672GB/s).



