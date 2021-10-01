Google Pixel 6 Pro Tensor SoC Flexes Performance Muscle In New Benchmark Leak





Supposedly, the Tensor will include two ARM Cortex-X1 cores, two Cortex-A76 cores, and then four low-power Cortex-A55 cores. In theory, having two big X1 cores could give it a considerable performance advantage over competitors like the Snapdragon 888, which has a single Cortex-X1, three Cortex-A78s, and four Cortex-A55s.









Those are close-enough margins on single-core performance that there's unlikely to be a major difference in "feel" between phones based on the three SoCs, but the multi-core scores are a bit further off. Using the same sample of results, NotebookCheck compiled an average multi-core score of 3392 for the Exynos and 3599 for the Snapdragon, but the Pixel 6 Pro's score only came in at 2756 points—23% behind the Exynos and 31% behind its Qualcomm-designed competitor.







