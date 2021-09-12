CATEGORIES
by Brandon HillSunday, September 12, 2021, 04:19 PM EDT

Google's Pixel 6 Tensor SoC Could Pack Two Arm Cortex-X1 Prime Cores For Performance Dominance

When Google announced the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro in early August, the company said that the flagship smartphones would be powered by an in-house designed Tensor SoC. Unfortunately, Google didn't provide us with any specifications for the chip, other than that Samsung would manufacture it.

Now, thanks to leaker Digital Chat Station, we're learning that Tensor could be a performance powerhouse thanks to its core configuration compared to existing flagship SoCs like the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888. The Snapdragon 888 features a single Cortex-X1 prime core clocked at 2.84GHz, three additional Cortex-A78 performance cores clocked at up to 2.42GHz, and four Cortex-A55 efficiency cores that can run at up to 1.8GHz. However, according to this new leak, Tensor will have two Cortex-X1 prime cores clocked at 2.8GHz.

With that kind of firepower on hand, we should expect some stellar peak performance figures compared to contemporary flagship Android smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and OnePlus 9 Pro.

In addition to the two Cortex-X1 cores, Tensor will have two additional performance cores (we're assuming Cortex-A78) clocked at 2.25GHz, and four efficiency cores (probably the venerable Cortex-A55) clocked at the usual 1.8GHz. On the GPU front, Tensor features Arm's Mali G78, putting it on even footing with Samsung's existing Exynos 2100. Unfortunately, that also means that the RDNA 2-based GPU bound for the upcoming Exynos 2200 is out of the question.

While Tensor might potentially pull off an upset against the Snapdragon 888, we must remember that Qualcomm's flagship SoC has been on the market for roughly nine months. Moreover, it will soon be replaced by the Snapdragon 898 (or whatever Qualcomm ends up calling it), so Tensor might not hold the performance crown even if it has a strong showing during its debut.

With that said, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro have a lot going for them besides Tensor. There's also a custom ISP onboard to handle image processing and all-new camera sensors with a 4x telephoto sensor for the Pixel 6 Pro. You'll also be able to get up to a 6.7-inch 120Hz QHD+ OLED display along with a refreshingly modern design with a two-tone finish.

The latest rumors suggest that Google will launch the new Pixel 6 family on Tuesday, October 19th.

