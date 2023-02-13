Photo Reveals Ada Lovelace GPU Inside NVIDIA's Unreleased RTX 4070 Graphics Card

GeForce RTX 4070 Ti: 7,680 CUDA cores, 2,310MHz base clock, 2,610MHz boost clock, 12GB GDDR6X memory, 192-bit bus, $799 MSRP

7,680 CUDA cores, 2,310MHz base clock, 2,610MHz boost clock, 12GB GDDR6X memory, 192-bit bus, $799 MSRP GeForce RTX 4070: 5,888 CUDA cores, 1,920MHz base clock, 2,475MHz boost clock, 12GB GDDR6X memory, 192-bit bus, unknown MSRP

If those specs come to pass, then we're looking at a 23.3 percent reduction in the number of CUDA cores and slower clocks. Whereas the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti cranks out 40 TLOPS of graphics performance, the regular GeForce RTX 4070 will settle in at 29 TFLOPS.





What won't change is the memory configuration. Like the Ti model, the non-Ti version will wield 12GB of GDDR6X memory tied to a 192-bit bus, yielding 504GB/s of memory bandwidth. Again, that's if the rumors and leaks prove accurate.









It's also said there will actually be two versions of the AD104-250, one for reference model cards (PG141-SKU343) and another for the Founders Edition model (PG141-SKU344). In addition, rumor has it there will be an AD104-251-A1 variation for some reference models (PG141-SKU345). So that's three SKUs in all. According to @hkepcmedia , the 250 version requires a voltage a voltage comparator circuit whereas the 251 does not.



