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Philips Evnia Launches First Triple-Mode IPS Monitors At Up To A Blistering 540Hz

by Zak KillianThursday, July 02, 2026, 02:50 PM EDT
Just when you thought the display industry had run out of ways to slice the refresh-rate pie, Philips comes along to tell us that dual-mode monitors are yesterday's news. Enter the new Evnia M4 lineup, specifically the 27M4N3500PT and its slightly more premium sibling, the 27M4N5500PT, which boast what the marketing department is calling the world's first triple-mode Fast IPS gaming monitor.

If you're unaware, or perhaps just enjoying a perfectly functional relationship with an older display, dual-mode panels usually let you toggle between a pixel-dense resolution (the native resolution of the LCD panel) for your cinematic RPGs, and a fast, low-rez mode for when you want to sweat out a few rounds of an online shooter. Philips has apparently decided that two choices simply left too much room for existential dread, so the firm threw a third option into the mix just to see if our graphics cards could take the hint.

The core hook here relies on a 27-inch Fast IPS panel that shifts gears through the on-screen display menu. On the high end of the clarity spectrum, you get a respectable QHD resolution (2560×1440) running at an overclocked 275Hz with HDR enabled, which is already a blistering refresh rate by any reasonable measure, unless your measure is Philips Evnia's own 1,000 Hz monitor.

philips evnia monitors infographic

Say, you decide it's time to turn off your brain and play something competitively frantic. You click a few buttons and drop down to standard Full HD at 1920x1080, which jacks the refresh rate up to a glassy 360Hz. We're curious about how it looks in this mode, because 1080p to 1440p is non-integer scaling, and that historically looks pretty lackluster. But if that still ain't enough to satisfy your inner cyberathlete, the monitor performs its final trick by shrinking all the way down to a downright retro 1280x720 HD resolution, unleashing a monstrous 540Hz overclocked refresh rate.

Whether anyone actually wants to play modern games at 720p on a 27-inch panel in the year 2026 just to scrape together a few extra fractions of a millisecond is a question best left to the true believers who blame their matchmaking rank on display latency rather than their own fading reflexes, but to sweeten the pot, Philips is tossing in the usual assortment of AI-enhanced gaming tricks, including things like "smart sniper" windows and a "stark shadow boost" designed to ensure no one can hide in the dark corners.

Connectivity includes the usual HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 1.4. The premium 5500PT model gets you a fully articulating stand and some customizable ambient glow lights, though both versions are currently destined for the APAC region first, meaning those of us on other shores will have to wait a spell to see if triple-mode displays are the glorious future of PC gaming or merely a bizarre answer to a question nobody was actually asking.
Tags:  Monitors, Philips
Zak Killian

Zak Killian

A 30-year PC building veteran, Zak is a modern-day Renaissance man who may not be an expert on anything, but knows just a little about nearly everything.
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