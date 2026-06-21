LG 27" 720Hz Dual-Mode OLED Monitor Hits All-Time Low At $300 Off





LG's focus on OLED display panels over the past several years has helped bring the technology into the mainstream, and it is has never been more affordable to go with the premium offering than it is right now. That said, OLED still commands a premium over mini LED and traditional LCD panels. Don't let that scare you away, though, because there are some great deals to take advantage of ahead of Amazon's Prime Day event.

LG's 27-Inch 27GX790B-B Dual-Mode OLED Gaming Monitor Is 30% Off

LG's 27-inch 27GX790B-B, which is on sale for $699.99 at Amazon (30% off, save $300). This is one of the top recommended options in the OLED monitor space (our friends at Rtings consider this the One of those deals is for, which is on sale for. This is one of the top recommended options in the OLED monitor space (our friends at Rtings consider this the best LG monitor , period), and the current discount brings the price down to an all-time low, beating the previous records by $50.





The 27GX790B-B is built around LG's newest 4th generation RGB Tandem OLED panel with decent brightness to combat glare, though it really shines in a dark room. It features a 2560x1440 resolution with a native 540Hz refresh rate, though being among a newer crop of dual-mode displays, it can hit up to 720Hz when dropping the resolution down to HD (720p). This makes it a suitable choice both high-end gaming with the settings cranked up, and competitive gaming at lower resolutions where speed matters most.





This is also an AMD FreeSync Premium Pro monitor that is NVIDIA G-SYNC compatible to boot, and it also bears VESA's DisplayHDR True Black 500 certification. And for ports, it comes with a DisplayPort 2.1 input, two HDMI 2.1 outputs, and dual USB-A ports (plus a USB-C upstream port).





One thing to note—Amazon's listing erroneously lists the resolution at 3440x1440 in the product description, but it's actually 2560x1440.

Go Bigger With LG-s 32-Inch 32GX870A-B Monitor For 36% Off









LG's 32-inch GX870870A-B OLED monitor, which is on sale for $899.99 at Amazon (36% off, save $500). This one is not quite an all-time low price, but it's not far off either (it briefly dipped to $814.99 during year's holiday season). A physically bigger and higher resolution dual-mode option isOLED monitor, which is on sale for. This one is not quite an all-time low price, but it's not far off either (it briefly dipped to $814.99 during year's holiday season).





This one serves up a native 4K (3840x2160) resolution at 240Hz, and can hit 480Hz when dropping down to FHD (1920x1080). And like the 27-inch model above, this OLED display is a FreeSync Premium Pro model and G-SYNC compatibility. It also features VESA's DisplayHDR True Black 400 badge.





You can also find the 27-inch version (27GX790A-B) on sale for $699.99 at Amazon (30% off, save $300) at the same link (just select the 27-inch model), though if going the 27-inch route, we recommend splurging the few extra bucks on the newer and brighter 27GX790B-B above.





Here are some more LG OLED monitor deals...







