PCI-SIG Ponders A 12VHPWR Spec Change While An Easy Fix For Melting Adapters Emerges





Jonnyguru, more properly known as Jon Gerow now that he's working for Corsair and not running his own site anymore, got into hot water in the early days of this controversy when he made some inaccurate remarks and got called out by Gamers Nexus for it. That was down to him not having had an adapter on hand—he blames NVIDIA—and it's all water under the bridge, now. Make no mistake: he definitely knows his stuff, and he's been exhaustively testing the connectors now that he's gotten ahold of some.









Instead, Jon has another theory: you're not plugging it in far enough. See, PCI-SIG originally noted before these connectors were in the wild that these failures were possible if the contacts inside the plug didn't make a good enough connection. A poor connection will cause current to pass through a much smaller contact area, which in turn drastically increases the temperature of that specific spot.











Whatever the real reason for these failures, it's enough of an issue that PCI-SIG is accepting Engineering Change Requests (ECR) for the connector until December 6th. It's not clear whether this will result in an actual modification to the plug, or what that modification might be, though. The ECR request notes that it is "to address a system-side shroud design" and that it is "unrelated to high-power connections."





Native 12VHPWR connectors can burn too, so it's not just bad adapters. (Image: /u/Hoshinovo on Reddit)

