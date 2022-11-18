AMD Exec Ruthlessly Trolls NVIDIA Over Burned GeForce RTX 4090 PSU Connectors





Publicity is a hell of a thing. By all the data we have, incidents of melting 12VHPWR connectors on GeForce RTX 4090s are vanishingly rare. Despite that, everyone knows exactly what Sasa Marinkovic (AMD's Senior Director of Gaming Marketing) is implying with his tweet, which we'll reproduce below.





That number comes from NVIDIA itself, who finally posted an update to the issue with the burning connectors. Their acknowledgement of the issue is extremely terse, and doesn't even elaborate on what's actually happening. You can read more about that announcement over here









Sasa's trollish tweet probably stings a bit more in the face of a class-action lawsuit that's being brought against NVIDIA in California. The claimant, one Lucas Genova, describes himself as an "experienced" PC DIY guy, and alleges that NVIDIA shipped the GeForce RTX 4090 with "defective and dangerous power cable plug and sockets, which have rendered consumers' cards inoperable, and poses a serious electrical and fire hazard for each and every purchaser."









This burned connector, while mangled, is still functional, as is the card.

