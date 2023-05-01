This Overclocked Intel Arc A770 16GB GPU Is A Dynamite Deal At $339 For 1080p Gaming





For the second time in about a four-week span, you can score a factory-overclocked Intel Arc A770 graphics card with 16GB of video memory for $60 below its list price. It's one of the best values in gaming GPUs right now, and while the Arc A770 is obviously not in the same league as a GeForce RTX 4090 or Radeon RX 7900 XTX, it offers ample horsepower for cruising on 1080p highways.





Acer's Predator BiFrost Arc A770 OC 16GB—it's marked down to $339.99 on Amazon right now. That's 15 percent below its MSRP, just as it was when it went on sale towards the end of March, and it matches the card's all-time low. Not just an all-time low for this particular variant, either, but for any Arc A770 16GB graphics card. The card in question is—it's marked down toright now. That's 15 percent below its MSRP, just as it was when it went on sale towards the end of March, and it matches the card's all-time low. Not just an all-time low for this particular variant, either, but for any Arc A770 16GB graphics card.









Intel's flagship Arc A770 GPU comes in two flavors, one with 8GB of VRAM and one with 16GB of VRAM. The amount of VRAM has been a hot topic of late, with NVIDIA releasing its GeForce RTX 4070 with 12GB and AMD responding with a mini social media blitz dissing its competitor for skimping on memory.





In its latest salvo, a marketing exec at AMD posted an image to Twitter comparing VRAM and pricing between several Radeon and GeForce graphics cards, both from within the current-generation (RDNA 3 and Ada Lovelace) and previous-gen architectures (RDNA 2 and Turing). AMD's general takeaway is that it offers more memory for the money, with 16GB cards starting at $499 (Radeon RX 6800).





The slide conveniently leaves out Intel's Arc A770, which ranks as the least expensive GPU to wield 16GB of VRAM. To be fair, it's a different class of graphics card. However, the Arc A770 is certainly suitable for playing games at 1080p, including with ray tracing turned on, and even 1440p depending on the title. We've also been relatively impressed with Intel's XeSS upscaling tech and the continued improvements the company's made on the driver side of the equation.





That's all to say the Predator BiForst Arc A770 OC 16GB with a 100MHz overclock (2,200MHz base clock versus 2,100MHz) is worthy of consideration, especially at its current sale price. You could build a reasonably powerful gaming PC around this GPU.

