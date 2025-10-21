Orionid Meteor Shower From Halley's Comet Debis Is Your Best Shot To Catch A Shooting Star





The Orionids owe their existence to comet 1P/Halley, a bright traveler that returns to the inner solar system every 75 to 76 years, last visible in 1986 and next due in 2061. Twice a year, Earth’s orbit crosses the comet's debris trail and when these tiny grains of ice and rock slam into Earth's atmosphere at roughly 41 miles per second (66 km/s), they vaporize from friction, producing the brilliant streaks of light.









As with most events like this, the best time to watch is during the pre-dawn hours—from 1:00 a.m. local time until dawn. The shower gets its name because the meteors appear to originate from a point, or radiant, near the famous constellation Orion, specifically close to the red giant star Betelgeuse.





It's also best to escape city light pollution. Find a safe, dark location, away from streetlights and urban glow. Once settled, allow your eyes at least 30 minutes to fully adjust to the dark.