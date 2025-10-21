Orionid Meteor Shower From Halley's Comet Debis Is Your Best Shot To Catch A Shooting Star
This year's viewing window is particularly fortuitous, providing what experts are calling ideal conditions. The 2025 show coincides with a new moon, meaning the sky has zero lunar interference to wash out the faint, high-speed meteors.
This speed makes the Orionids known for two things: brightness and duration. They are famous for leaving behind shimmering, incandescent bits of debris called glowing 'trains' that can linger in the sky for several seconds to minutes. On average, observers in dark locations can expect to see 10 to 20 meteors per hour during the maximum. However, in rare outburst years, rates have jumped to between 50 and 75 per hour.
However, the best viewing strategy is counter-intuitive. Looking directly at the radiant causes the meteors to appear short and stubby. Instead, skywatchers are advised to lie flat on their back with their feet generally facing the southeast and look about 40 to 45 degrees away from Orion to catch the most dramatic and longest streaks.
As an added bonus to this year’s already dark-sky peak, skywatchers might also catch a glimpse of the recently discovered Comet C/2025 A6 (Lemmon). This comet, a striking green visitor from outside our solar system, is making its closest pass to Earth around the same peak date, offering a rare celestial double feature.