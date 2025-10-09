CATEGORIES
home News

Dual Green Comets Are Going To Streak The October Skies, How To Watch

by Aaron LeongThursday, October 09, 2025, 11:05 AM EDT
hero comet 5408665 1920
Stargazers, here's a new one to add to your October view list. Two newly discovered comets, both sporting vibrant green hues, are set to grace the night sky, AND if the conditions are right, there's also a rare naked-eye opportunity to view the comets alongside the peak of the Orionid meteor shower at the end of the month.

The comets in question are Comet C/2025 A6 (Lemmon) and Comet C/2025 R2 (SWAN). While comets are famously unpredictable, current forecasts suggest Comet Lemmon could be the most stunning. Discovered earlier this year, it has been rapidly brightening and is anticipated to reach a magnitude as low as +3.5 to +2.5, i.e. at a brightness level that makes it visible to the unaided eye from dark-sky locations. It's expected to pass closest to Earth on October 21, conveniently transitioning into the evening sky (for Northern Hemisphere folks) by mid-month, making it an ideal target low on the northwestern horizon after sunset.

Comet SWAN could also turn out to be interesting. Although expected to be slightly dimmer, hovering around magnitude +6, it should still be an easy catch with binoculars. It makes its closest approach just a day before Lemmon (October 20) appearing low in the southwestern sky after dusk.

As mentioned, both comets will glow in small variations of emerald, which are a result of diatomic carbon (C2) in their comas—the gaseous clouds surrounding their nuclei—fluorescing as they are heated by the sun.

comet path
Comet SWAN's path through the constellations from its perihelion on September 12 till the beginning of November. (Credit: StarWalk)

This viewing culminates around October 21, coinciding with two major astronomical events. First, the new moon provides the darkest possible sky conditions, which, guess what, is perfect for spotting faint, fuzzy objects like comets. Second, the Orionid meteor shower also reaches its peak on the night of October 20-21. Just imagine streaking comets against the backdrop of this annual shower (that can offer up to 20 meteors per hour)—that'll make for some great memories and photos!

For those interested in checking these out (thanks to StarWalk for the tip), look to the northwest after sunset for Comet Lemmon, which will be traversing constellations like Ursa Major and Boötes. For an easier find, look near the bright star Cor Caroli in Canes Venatici around October 16. Comet SWAN will be visible low on the southwestern horizon. Astronomers advise using a decent pair of binoculars for the best view, as a comet's light is diffused over a wider area than a star, making it harder to spot with the naked eye even at a bright magnitude. 
Tags:  space, astronomy, comets
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment