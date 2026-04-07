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Oppo Pad Mini With 144Hz OLED And Massive Battery Is Coming For Apple's Lunch Money

by Aaron LeongTuesday, April 07, 2026, 11:37 AM EDT
hero pad mini couch
Oppo is prepping to launch the Pad Mini, positioning the iPad Mini-like tablet as a flagship slate featuring a possible Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset and gamer-friendly 144Hz OLED display, packed in a remarkably thin 5.39mm unibody metal chassis.

Front and center, we've got the 8.8-inch LTPO OLED panel. Unlike the 16:10 aspect ratio found on media-focused tablets, Oppo has reportedly opted for a 3:2 ratio, which ought make it more efficient for reading documents, browsing the web, and handling split-screen multitasking. Not to be remiss, the panel itself is rather solid: a 2.5K (2880x1920) resolution, a 144Hz adaptive refresh rate (scalable down to 1Hz), plus a peak brightness of 1,800 nits. Not only is this combo a rarity in the compact tablet category, the screen quality can put many so-called flagship smartphones to shame.

pad 5 poster1

Under the hood, the inclusion of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 leaves little doubt that Oppo is targeting the pro segment of the market. On top of the power, the device is expected to come in multiple configurations, ranging up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage (oddly non-expandable). Despite its ultra-thin profile, leaks point to a substantial 8,000mAh battery supported by 67W SuperVOOC fast charging. At just 279 grams, the Pad Mini would be considerably lighter than competitors like the upcoming Lenovo Legion Tab, which weighs in at roughly 350 grams.

Connectivity is another area where the Pad Mini aims to stand out. Reports indicate the inclusion of eSIM support complemented by a 13 MP rear camera housed in a capsule-style module and an 8 MP front-facing camera for video conferencing.

The design language appears to follow Oppo's current aesthetic, with leaked colorways including Dark Gray, Purple, and Cyan. While an official launch date has not been confirmed, industry insiders already expect an April reveal, possibly alongside the Oppo Find X9 series and larger 13.2-inch Pad 5 Pro. No, it likely won't actually threaten iPad Mini sales, but if these specifications hold true, the Oppo Pad Mini could serve as a very competent Android option in the premium compact tablet space. 
Tags:  oppo, tablets, iPad-mini, snapdragon-8-elite-gen-5
AL

Aaron Leong

Tech enthusiast, YouTuber, engineer, rock climber, family guy. 'Nuff said.
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