Oppo Pad Mini With 144Hz OLED And Massive Battery Is Coming For Apple's Lunch Money





Front and center, we've got the 8.8-inch LTPO OLED panel. Unlike the 16:10 aspect ratio found on media-focused tablets, Oppo has reportedly opted for a 3:2 ratio, which ought make it more efficient for reading documents, browsing the web, and handling split-screen multitasking. Not to be remiss, the panel itself is rather solid: a 2.5K (2880x1920) resolution, a 144Hz adaptive refresh rate (scalable down to 1Hz), plus a peak brightness of 1,800 nits. Not only is this combo a rarity in the compact tablet category, the screen quality can put many so-called flagship smartphones to shame.







