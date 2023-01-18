AI Is An Oxymoron As Bot Writer Authors Articles Riddled With Factual Errors





These posts are not written by a human. They're written by an AI, likely one similar to (if not actually) ChatGPT . While CNET claims that the articles are "reviewed, fact-checked, and edited by a human editor with topical expertise," Futurism blog reviewed several articles and found egregious errors in all of them.









One of the articles in question was linked directly from CNET's post explaining that these contentious creations were written by AI. That's right: CNET didn't actually explain that these posts were written by AI, initially, which caused an uproar that forced CNET to address the issue. That prompted the "reviewed" statement above. CNET's response to the uproar was to remove "Staff" in the "CNET Money Staff" byline.

This is a very dumb error and an obvious mistake to anyone who understands percentages, but unfortunately these articles, with their simple, natural-language headlines (like "What is Compound Interest?"), are likely to reach those who understand the least. Basic errors like this are a real problem, and this is far from the only example.





The enormous correction for one article that CNET posted.

