OneXFly Apex Strix Halo-Powered PC Gaming Handheld Pricing And Launch Date Revealed

by Chris HarperWednesday, November 05, 2025, 03:20 PM EDT
One-Netbook's highly anticipated OneXPlayer OneXFly Apex handheld has finally received US pricing and release date information after being announced in late September and launching in China last month. We also have a clearer look at the handheld's external liquid cooling AIO solution (pictured above), and have learned that it costs about $60 USD on top of the base pricing. The liquid cooling solution allows the handheld to reach its full 120W TDP, which makes it even more powerful than other existing AMD Strix Halo-based devices like the previously-reviewed ASUS ROG Flow z13.


OneXFly Apex playing Black Myth Wukong on High settings and a stable 1080p 70 FPS, on battery, operating at 55W

The OneXFly Apex looks promising, even the lower-end Ryzen AI Max 385 model starting at $1399. That model bumps down the iGPU to the Radeon 8050S with 32 RDNA 3.5 Compute Units and a Zen 5 based CPU with 8 cores, versus the AI Max 395+ and its 16 Zen 5 cores and 40 RDNA 3.5 Compute Unit Radeon 8060S. Compared to the 16 RDNA 3.5 Compute Units in the Xbox Ally X's Z2 Extreme and maximum 40W TDP, that's still a substantial jump in horsepower for the entry-level OneXFly Apex versusthe $999 Xbox Ally X. We'd certainly recommend any buyers of the entry-level OneXFly Apex model also bundle in the liquid cooler to push those 32 RDNA 3.5 Compute Units to their fullest 120W potential, though, lest some performance gains versus Xbox Ally X be left on the table.

Per the updated Indiegogo page, we now know the campaign is launching on November 9th with shipments to be completed by January 31st, 2026. These are usually first-come first-served, so those hoping to receive units within or shortly after the holiday season are advised to jump in as soon as possible—with the always-pertinent disclaimer that crowdfunding projects are prone to delays or cancellations. Fortunately, Indiegogo will reimburse you in those scenarios, and One-Netbook has a good track record with these things, but it's always worth knowing that before making a costly investment in new hardware.
