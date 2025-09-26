CATEGORIES
OneXPlayer OneXFly Apex Handheld Brandishes Strix Halo To Battle ROG Xbox Ally X

by Chris HarperFriday, September 26, 2025, 01:00 PM EDT
This morning on Twitter, One-Netbook announced that it would be joining the high-end AMD handheld PC market with its own AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395-powered handheld, the OneXFly Apex. This is one high-end handheld that really occupies a different class of hardware than the coming Asus ROG Xbox Ally X to launch in October. That machine will retail for $999.99, and it's based around a AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme APU, which comes kitted out with 16 RDNA 3.5 Compute Units and a 128-bit memory bus. 

While that's sure to compete well with the Nintendo Switch 2, the Ryzen AI Max+ 395 powering the OneXFly Apex and its contemporaries is on a whole other level, boasting a whopping 40 RDNA 3.5 Compute Units and a double-wide memory bus. We expect that most handhelds based on this chip are likely to be capped well below its maximum 120-watt TDP (at least when not plugged in), but One-Netbook is proudly declaring that the OneXFly Apex will operate with a 120W TDP supported by "silent liquid cooling". Provided the cooling can actually keep up, that seems promising for making the most of the Ryzen AI Max+ 395 onboard, though we doubt the handheld will have much in the way of battery life at full throttle.


Similar to the ROG Xbox Ally X, though, the OneXFly Apex will also be launching with a 1080p 120 Hz VRR display, although it's a bit larger at 8" (versus 7" of the Xbox Ally). While we don't yet know the underlying panel type, we would expect them to have stated that it's an OLED if it were, in fact, an OLED, so we're assuming it will be an IPS-like LCD. 

Even so, the substantially more powerful APU in the OneXFly Apex will certainly pique the interest of PC enthusiasts, and we already know that the controller-friendly Xbox UI for Windows won't be exclusive to the Asus ROG Xbox Ally handhelds, so direct comparisons will almost assuredly favor the more powerful OneXFly Apex—at least, in performance.

Other features of the Apex touted by maker One-Netbook include dual onboard Harman-tuned speakers, support for the hyper-compact Biwin Mini SSDs, and multi-stage adjustable triggers. Sadly, other details including price point or estimated release window remain unknown. Judging by the pricing of other solutions with these internals, though, we wouldn't be surprised if this handheld exceeds the $2000 price point, which could make it a very hard sell over the competition, even if it does boast superior performance.

Image Credit: One-Netbook
Tags:  amd ryzen, handheld-gaming, handheld pc, ryzen-ai-max-395, onexfly apex
As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site.
