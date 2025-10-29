CATEGORIES
OneXPlayer Launches Liquid-Cooled OneXFly Apex Gaming Handheld With AMD Strix Halo

by Chris HarperWednesday, October 29, 2025, 02:48 PM EDT
Just a month since its initial tease, One-Netbook's OneXFly Apex, an AMD Strix Halo-powered handheld gaming PC has debuted. One-Netbook has pre-launched the OneXFly Apex on Indiegogo, confirmed its pricing for the Chinese market, and even provided peeks at performance benchmarks using the unique liquid cooling solution that can run the handheld at a 120W TDP. The results seem truly impressive, although actually using this handheld with liquid cooling is certainly stretching the definition of "handheld gaming", since the device will need to be attached to a liquid cooling base with sizable coolant tubes.


That 120W TDP performance uplift is real though, if the benchmarks shown during the Launch Event are to be believed. Even in handheld mode, the 80W TDP performance of the OneXFly is on the higher-end of devices sharing its AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 APU, but with liquid cooling and 120W mode enabled, it appears to outperform the desktop NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 by a 15% margin. When benchmarked using 3DMark Time Spy, the machine scores 4083 at 40W, 9035 at 55W, 10518 at 80W, and a whopping 12146 at 120W. At 80W, it's already scoring on par with a desktop GeForce RTX 4060's approzimate 10520.

Games benchmarked at 1080p and 120W include Black Myth: WukongCyberpunk 2077, and Forza Horizon 5. Wukong hits 120 FPS, Cyberpunk maintains 98 FPS, and Forza secures 158 FPS at the particular settings OneXPlayer used. These performance numbers exhibit a 125% performance gain over the AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme APU used in the ROG Xbox Ally X, at least when tethered to a liquid cooling station, which of course costs extra. The overall device is still far more performant, though.


Pricing for the OneXFly Apex starts at ¥8599 yuan for the Ryzen AI Max 385 1TB model with 32GB of RAM, ¥9999 yuan for the AI Max 395+ 1TB model with 48GB of RAM, ¥11999 yuan for the 2TB model with 64GB of RAM, and ¥16999 yuan for the top-end model with 128GB of RAM. The highest-end model is aimed at those who also intend to run AI and LLM workloads on their handhelds. In USD, the ¥9999 yuan Ryzen AI Max+ 395 model would cost roughly $1408, but that's before taking shipping, customs, and tariffs into consideration. Stateside readers hoping to order this one on Indiegogo can expect to pay a much prettier penny than customers in One-Netbook's native Chinese market.
