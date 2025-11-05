OnePlus 15 Levels Up With Powerful New Gaming Features And Upgrades





OnePlus has unveiled an all-encompassing solution to mobile gaming called OnePlus Gaming Technology. This holistic system, debuting on the upcoming OnePlus 15 series , combines software, hardware, and chip-level innovations under three key pillars: OnePlus Gaming Core, Performance Tri-Chip, and OnePlus FPS Max. The company is taking its signature "Fast & Smooth" philosophy another step up by introducing native 165 frames per second support on the 165Hz display.





OnePlus' new Gaming Technology strategy



Central to the system is the in-house-developed OnePlus Gaming Core, a chip-level solution engineered for gaming scenarios. This core features a OnePlus CPU Scheduler that replaces the traditional Completely Fair Scheduler to intelligently allocate computing resources, effectively eliminating scheduling delays and resource conflicts during gameplay. Apparently, so deep is the integration, OnePlus claims that over 20,000 lines of original code were developed at Android's foundational level along with 254 patents. The scheduler achieves up to a 22.74% reduction in CPU instructions for key tasks, minimizing CPU load and power consumption while guaranteeing a stable 120 fps experience.





Complementing this is Next-Gen HyperRendering, which reconstructs the GPU rendering pipeline to deliver an 80% improvement in per-frame rendering efficiency. Native rendering and frame interpolation directly through the main chipset ought to eliminate latency typically associated with dedicated interpolation chips.





With this new setup, OnePlus is not only keeping its promise to push the boundaries of Android gaming, further cemented by the OnePlus 15 becoming the official smartphone partner for the Call of Duty: Mobile World Championship 2025 Finals.





Now, some may wonder why Oppo, the owner of OnePlus, is giving North American customers essentially a stripped down version of the Oppo Find X9 Pro corporate cousin while pushing the OnePlus flagship as a gaming device instead. Then again, the OP 15 is set to be a beast with a fantastic chipset, monster battery, and great display, so we say why not?