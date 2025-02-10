World's Thinnest Foldable Phone Spied In Photo Shoot Ahead Of Imminent Launch
Reliable tipster Ice Universe is at it again, this time with some clear photos of Oppo's soon-to-launch Find N5 foldable (shared today on X). The money shot shows off how thin the device looks. So far, reports have said that the Find N5 (and by extension, the OnePlus Open 2) will be 4.2 millimeters thick when unfolded. The current champion goes to the Honor Magic V3 at a scant 4.35mm; technically, the thinnest foldable is the Huawei Mate XT at even more scant 3.6mm, but it's a tri-foldable, so it doesn't count in this context.
The thinnest foldable phone OPPO Find N5 in the world. pic.twitter.com/lqtBtfPouQ— ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) February 10, 2025
It's not just the dimensions of the N5 that impress, either. Pete Lau, Oppo SVP/CPO and founder of OnePlus, posted photos of the Find N5 and a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 comparing their display creases, or the lack therefore as in the case of the Oppo. Obviously, there's some hyperbole when Lau claims "no crease detected," but you can see the massive difference for yourself.
Despite the thin build, the phone will still have a large 6,000mAh battery, partly thanks to silicon-carbon cell technology. This enables higher relative capacitive and longevity capabilities compared to lithium-ion batteries available in the majority of phones on sale today. The Find N5 will also reportedly have the powerful and efficient Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, 100-watt wired and 50-watt wireless charging, and upgraded IPX9 dust-water resistance.
Will this smorgasbord of technology goodies drive foldables mainstream? Likely not, although phone like the N5 ought to light the fire under Google and Samsung development teams.
The Oppo Find N5 is set to go live in China and other global markets on February 20. Still no word on when the U.S.-bound OnePlus Open 2 will launch, however.
Photo credit: Ice Universe (via X)