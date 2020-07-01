OnePlus Nord To Deliver 5G Connectivity With Snapdragon 765G For Under $500





With flagship Android smartphones powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 SoC easily hitting the $1,000 price point, many people are looking to cheaper alternatives that won't break the bank. Luckily, OnePlus has just a phone in the works that's called the Nord.

OnePlus got official with the name of the smartphone earlier this week, and now exec Carl Pei is giving a few additional details on the mid-range smartphone. The OnePlus X was the company's first foray into the mid-range market, and launched at a $299 price point. But the company soon got away from that market as its set its sight squarely on flagship territory.

In an interview with TechRadar, Pei stated that his company has been looking for a way to re-enter the mid-range market with a new smartphone, but that "we felt like the technology wasn't really there to be able to create a mid-range product that also lives up to our 'Never Settle' philosophy."

Throwing some cold water on previous rumors that the OnePlus Nord would launch at the $299 price point, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau would only state that the smartphone would come in "below $500". There's a lot of daylight between $300 and $500, so a $499 price point seems likely -- or $399 if OnePlus wants to directly challenge the breakout star Apple iPhone SE.

The smartphone will first launch in India and in Europe, but will eventually make its way to the United States via a "highly limited beta program". There's no indication if its release in the United States will be limited to that beta program, or if a broader launch will occur after the beta period expires.

One thing that we know for certain is what will power the OnePlus Nord, and that's Qualcomm's mid-range Snapdragon 765G SoC. While not as potent as the flagship Snapdragon 865, it is plenty powerful for most smartphone buyers and crucially includes integrated 5G connectivity. According to Pei, 5G was a must for the Nord, as the smartphone "is more about ease of mind, it's more about future-proofing."

OnePlus is also working to ensure that the Nord brings a flagship-worthy camera to the mid-range market along with software enhancements to ensure consistent performance in Oxygen OS, and quality that is worthy of its high-end devices.

The OnePlus Nord is expected to launch this month in India.