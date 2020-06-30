CATEGORIES
home News
by Paul LillyTuesday, June 30, 2020, 11:30 AM EDT

OnePlus Nord Confirmed As An Exciting Value Phone That Returns The Company To Its Roots

OnePlus Phone
It was just over six years ago when OnePlus made a splash in the smartphone market with the OnePlus One, an affordable handset that launched at $299 for the 16GB model, and $349 for the 64 version model. Driven by a "Never Settle" motto, OnePlus has focused on cramming premium features into handsets that undercut typical flagship pricing, though its latest models are not exactly cheap. In an attempt to get back to its roots, the company is readying a lower cost OnePlus Nord handset.

This is something OnePlus has been teasing for several weeks now, with company CEO Pete Lau confirming in May that a cheaper phone would be returning to the lineup. Exactly how cheap remains to be seen, but co-founder Carl Pei fueled speculation that it could arrive at $299 when he recently re-tweeted the original OnePlus One announcement, which at the time was billed as a "2014 flagship killer."

Fast forward to today and OnePlus has confirmed at least one thing—the name of the handset. Over on Instagram, the company revealed it will be called OnePlus Nord, and it also posted "Episode 1" of a "New Beginnings" documentary. Check it out...


Let the hype officially begin, folks. Or as OnePlus France vice president Akis Evangelidis put it to Android Central, the purpose of the documentary is to give people insight into how these things get to market.

"Traditional marketing doesn't allow customers to experience a phone before it is announced, so this time we wanted our fans to feel like they're a part of the development process. The documentary will be the backbone of the entire pre-launch; with every new part we'll release information about the upcoming product," Evangelidis said.

Pei echoed the sentiment, adding that people "want to know how the sausage is made." He also acknowledged that people have been clamoring for OnePlus to release a more affordable smartphone.

"The consumers that we've been targeting for the last few years want the best products available, but there's also another portion of the market that wants something great at a more affordable price. For us, that's a new beginning," Pei said.

It's not clear when the Nord will exactly the Nord will arrive, what hardware and features it will have, and if it will really hit that enticing $299 price point. Answers will come. In the meantime, OnePlus suggests following its Instragram account for updates along the way.


Tags:  OnePlus, oneplus nord
Via:  OnePlus (via Instagram)
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gen GPU Best Bet
Big Navi
Ampere
Intel Xe
3dfx Voodoo 11
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

Feedburner

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2020 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms