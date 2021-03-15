OnePlus 9 Pro Design In 'Morning Mist' Confirmed With These Stunning Official Renders





Over the past week, the OnePlus 9 Pro's final form was revealed in leaked renders. Today, however, OnePlus is going one step further by providing us with official renders of its upcoming flagship sans the watermarks from typical early leaks.

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau took to Twitter to release a bevy of renders of the OnePlus 9 Pro in a new silvery color called Morning Mist. According to Lau, "it takes 30 steps and more than 25 days to create the final finish on this extraordinary glass." Although users probably aren't that interested in how long it takes for the final product, as long as it's durable, we can't argue with mirror-like good looks.





Also clearly visible is the quad-camera setup on the back with the prominent Hasselblad branding. OnePlus officially announced the 3-year, $150 million Hasselblad collaboration last week. The camera system will support 12-bit RAW images and capture up to 8K videos at 30fps (or 4K video at 60fps).

Design-wise, the OnePlus 9 Pro doesn't break new ground, as we see the familiar alert slider and power button on the right-hand side of the device, along with a volume rocker on the left side. On the bottom is the USB-C port for charging, but there's no 3.5mm headphone jack. Upfront, there's a single hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera, which most Android manufacturers have settled on these days after experimenting with notches and complex retractable cameras.







As for what's inside, we're expecting Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with 12GB to 16GB of RAM. We've seen devices like the ASUS ROG Phone 5 announced supporting up to 18GB of RAM, but it remains to be seen if OnePlus will try to match that tally with the OnePlus 9 Pro. 128GB and 256GB storage configurations are expected, however; it would be nice to see OnePlus offer up 512GB of internal storage for data hogs (especially with 8K video and RAW shooting capabilities).

The OnePlus 9 family will officially debut on March 23rd at 10 am EST, and we'll be covering the launch live.