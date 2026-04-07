OnePlus 16 Leak Suggests Major Camera Upgrades With 200MP Periscope Sensor





According to a new rumor first reported by Phone Arena, the upcoming OnePlus 16 isn't just going to rock one of the thinnest bezels on the market, it will also feature a 200-megapixel Samsung HP5 primary camera. Whether the new phone makes it to North America, however, is another story (oh look, we covered it ).





Under the hood, the OnePlus 16 is expected to debut Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro. Built on a 2nm process, this not-yet-announced chipset is believed to feature significantly expanded cache sizes, including 16MB of L2 cache, to better handle high-intensity gaming and multitasking without throttling. The performance package is further bolstered by the potential inclusion of DDR6 memory, which would make the OnePlus 16 one of the first consumer devices to utilize the next generation memory technology.













OnePlus could also implement a 9,000mAh 'Glacier' battery. If true, this phone (like its predecessor) has the potential to widen its endurance lead over the competition.





While these early specs point to a device that could outclass the Galaxy S26 Ultra in raw numbers, they also hint at a corresponding price hike. Estimates place the starting cost around CNY 5,000 (roughly $700–$800 USD), with global pricing likely trending toward the $1,000 mark or higher.





The bigger question is whether the OnePlus 16 will even be available outside of China. News has been brewing over troubled times over at OnePlus HQ, with claims that parent company Oppo could be absorbing the brand into its fold, effectively taking OnePlus out of most global markets.