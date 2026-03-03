OnePlus 15T Features Snapdragon 8 Elte Gen 5 And Razor-Thin Bezels All Around





OnePlus looks set to disrupt the flagship smartphone world with the upcoming OnePlus 15T, a device that combines top-dog performance with a smaller, more palm- and pocket-friendly form factor. Also, the company has confirmed that the phone's rumored skinny bezel is indeed skinny, beating out the iPhone 17 Pro

In the sea of large 6.5-inch and above displays, the OnePlus 15T's 6.32-inch 165Hz 1.5K AMOLED display is truly a welcome breath of fresh air. That said, over on Weibo, OnePlus China President Li Jie showed off the device’s front profile with bezels that are thinner than those found on the iPhone 17 Pro with its 1.44mm surroundings.





Li didn't provide details on the 15T's bezel, but a visual comparison of the photo above (totally scientific, folks) puts the OnePlus at or slightly under 3/4 of the iPhone, which puts the 15T somewhere in the 1.1mm range. If this holds out, the OnePlus may indeed be inching (or millimetering) its way closer to the sub-1mm goal for the OnePlus 16.





OnePlus 15T (left); supposedly iPhone 17 Pro (right)



Yesterday, Li also confirmed the inclusion of LUMO tech for its periscope telephoto lens. It looks like the previous generation’s traditional ultrawide lens will be swapped out for a dual 50-megapixel setup. The primary shooter is expected to be a Sony LYTIA 700 sensor with optical image stabilization, while the Samsung-made periscope unit will handle long-range zoom and portrait photography. OnePlus claims the new setup will "feature significant improvements in optical hardware, algorithms, and tuning, resulting in clearer distant shots and more atmospheric portraits."





The OnePlus 15T is expected to debut in China later this month with potentially a higher price tag than its predecessor , with some suggesting $900 for starters.





Image credits: Li Jie (via Weibo)