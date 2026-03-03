OnePlus 15T Features Snapdragon 8 Elte Gen 5 And Razor-Thin Bezels All Around

OnePlus looks set to disrupt the flagship smartphone world with the upcoming OnePlus 15T, a device that combines top-dog performance with a smaller, more palm- and pocket-friendly form factor. Also, the company has confirmed that the phone's rumored skinny bezel is indeed skinny, beating out the iPhone 17 Pro.
In the sea of large 6.5-inch and above displays, the OnePlus 15T's 6.32-inch 165Hz 1.5K AMOLED display is truly a welcome breath of fresh air. That said, over on Weibo, OnePlus China President Li Jie showed off the device’s front profile with bezels that are thinner than those found on the iPhone 17 Pro with its 1.44mm surroundings.
Li didn't provide details on the 15T's bezel, but a visual comparison of the photo above (totally scientific, folks) puts the OnePlus at or slightly under 3/4 of the iPhone, which puts the 15T somewhere in the 1.1mm range. If this holds out, the OnePlus may indeed be inching (or millimetering) its way closer to the sub-1mm goal for the OnePlus 16.
Under the hood, the 15T is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. Early benchmarking data suggests this processor will deliver a massive leap in efficiency and raw power, with the device recently surfacing on AnTuTu with a score exceeding 4.45 million points. Again, if true, this level of performance basically puts the 15T in the same tier as dedicated gaming handsets, even if OnePlus marketing wants you to know that the phone is your versatile everyday friend. The device is rumored to sport a 7,500mAh cell, supported by 100 W wired charging.
Yesterday, Li also confirmed the inclusion of LUMO tech for its periscope telephoto lens. It looks like the previous generation’s traditional ultrawide lens will be swapped out for a dual 50-megapixel setup. The primary shooter is expected to be a Sony LYTIA 700 sensor with optical image stabilization, while the Samsung-made periscope unit will handle long-range zoom and portrait photography. OnePlus claims the new setup will "feature significant improvements in optical hardware, algorithms, and tuning, resulting in clearer distant shots and more atmospheric portraits."