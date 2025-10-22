CATEGORIES
home News

Here’s The Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5-Powered OnePlus 15 With Its Huge Battery, And A Launch Date Is Soon

by Aaron LeongWednesday, October 22, 2025, 10:15 AM EDT
hero oneplus15 sandstone
With the impending OnePlus 15 debuting in China on October 27, OnePlus has, like in the past, the potential to shake up the flagship smartphone market once more. The device's final details, pieced together from new leaks, point to a flagship that not only pushes the high-performance angle but comes with a more accessible MSRP plus upgraded thermal management. Furthermore, the accompanying OnePlus 15R could very well be an endurance champion with a battery that dwarfs its premium sibling.

Leaked pricing indicates the OnePlus 15 may launch for less than the OnePlus 13 (OP skipped 14 since it's bad luck in Chinese numerology). The 16GB RAM and 51 GB storage variant is tipped to cost £950 ($1,270) in the UK, a £50 ($67) reduction from the 13’s launch price for the equivalent model. That's good news for bargain hunters cross- and holiday-shopping between flagship phones.

We can definitely say at this point that the OnePlus 15 will rock Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. Backing this beast up is a gigantic 7,300mAh battery, which sounds nuts, but has been corroborated by a few sources. There will be 120W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. At the front, there's a third-gen 1.5K BOE Flexible Oriental OLED display featuring a do-we-actually-need-it 165Hz refresh rate.

oneplus15 group1

To ensure peak performance, OnePlus has introduced its revised "Glacier" thermal solution, which is a combination of advanced hardware, including Glacier Supercritical Aerogel insulation and a larger vapor chamber that boasts twice the heat dissipation capability of previous designs. The aerogel is quite an intriguing component, being an industry-first for a smartphone. This material, which is also used in space rocket engines due to its extremely low thermal conductivity, acts as a barrier to keep the phone's surface cool. The company claims this allows for a 64.4° Fahrenheit (18° Celsius) drop in the chip’s core temperature and a reduction of up to 42.1° F (5.6° C) in the areas where users typically rest their fingers. 

oneplus 15r1
OnePlus Ace 6 / OnePlus 15R

Not to be ignored, the upcoming OnePlus 15R (a.k.a. OnePlus Ace 6 in China) could set a new benchmark for battery life. Further leaks show the 15R packing a 7,800mAh cell, making it even larger than the flagship’s cell. The battery will be charged up via 120W wired, but omits wireless charging. Under the hood is the still very potent Snapdragon 8 Elite processor paired with a 6.83-inch 1.5K LTPS AMOLED display also at 165Hz.

Photo credits: OnePlus
Tags:  smartphones, OnePlus, snapdragon-8-elite-gen-5, oneplus 15
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment