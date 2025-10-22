Here’s The Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5-Powered OnePlus 15 With Its Huge Battery, And A Launch Date Is Soon





With the impending OnePlus 15 debuting in China on October 27, OnePlus has, like in the past, the potential to shake up the flagship smartphone market once more. The device's final details, pieced together from new leaks, point to a flagship that not only pushes the high-performance angle but comes with a more accessible MSRP plus upgraded thermal management. Furthermore, the accompanying OnePlus 15R could very well be an endurance champion with a battery that dwarfs its premium sibling.



OnePlus 15 5G 16/512 GB £949

We can definitely say at this point that the OnePlus 15 will rock Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor . Backing this beast up is a gigantic 7,300mAh battery, which sounds nuts, but has been corroborated by a few sources. There will be 120W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. At the front, there's a third-gen 1.5K BOE Flexible Oriental OLED display featuring a do-we-actually-need-it 165Hz refresh rate.









To ensure peak performance, OnePlus has introduced its revised "Glacier" thermal solution, which is a combination of advanced hardware, including Glacier Supercritical Aerogel insulation and a larger vapor chamber that boasts twice the heat dissipation capability of previous designs. The aerogel is quite an intriguing component, being an industry-first for a smartphone. This material, which is also used in space rocket engines due to its extremely low thermal conductivity, acts as a barrier to keep the phone's surface cool. The company claims this allows for a 64.4° Fahrenheit (18° Celsius) drop in the chip’s core temperature and a reduction of up to 42.1° F (5.6° C) in the areas where users typically rest their fingers.





OnePlus Ace 6 / OnePlus 15R



Not to be ignored, the upcoming OnePlus 15R (a.k.a. OnePlus Ace 6 in China) could set a new benchmark for battery life. Further leaks show the 15R packing a 7,800mAh cell, making it even larger than the flagship’s cell. The battery will be charged up via 120W wired, but omits wireless charging. Under the hood is the still very potent Snapdragon 8 Elite processor paired with a 6.83-inch 1.5K LTPS AMOLED display also at 165Hz.





