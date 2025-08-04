GeForce RTX 50 GPUs Could See Sweeping Price Cuts, Here's When And Why





Frustrated by the pricing on current-generation graphics cards? It's been another tough round for PC gamers, after already having suffered through the era of cryptocurrency mining on GPUs and the subsequent shortage of graphics cards. There is some potential good news, however. Rumor has it that NVIDIA and its hardware partners are getting ready to slash pricing on the GeForce RTX 50 series.





As the unofficial story goes, manufacturers have a stockpile of unsold cards. According to a Google translation of a Chiphell forum post (which in turn is citing a Boardchannels report), "it has become a fact that supply exceeds demand" and there is a "high probability" that graphics card makers will reduce pricing across the board to liquidize their inventories and stabilize their flow rates. It's said this occur by the end of this month.





You can go ahead and file this one under "W" for "We'll believe it when we see it," though we wouldn't be shocked if there was some kind of pricing adjustment in the retail sector. Before we get to that, however, let's have a look at launch pricing for every GeForce RTX 50 series GPU to date...

GeForce RTX 5090: $1,999

$1,999 GeForce RTX 5080: $999

$999 GeForce RTX 5070 Ti: $749

$749 GeForce RTX 5070: $549

$549 GeForce RTX 5060 Ti 16GB: $429

$429 GeForce RTX 5060 Ti 8GB: $379

$379 GeForce RTX 5060: $299

$299 GeForce RTX 5050: $249 It's been challenging to find GeForce RTX 50 series GPU at NVIDIA's baseline MSRPs, especially the higher up you climb the GPU totem pole. For example, the least expensive GeForce RTX 5090 that's currently in-stock at Best Buy is a factory-overclocked PNY model that's on sale for $2,590.99 ($409 off) . And if looking at GeForce RTX 5080 options, the least expensive model at Best Buy is MSI's Shadow 3X OC for $1,339

Custom models typically carry pricing premiums to account for fancy cooling solutions, factory overclocks, and other perks. But for the GeForce RTX 50 series, it always felt as though NVIDIA's add-in board (AIB) partners got a little bit too greedy. In the examples above, the least expensive GeForce RTX 5090 is priced 29.6% above the MSRP for a Founders Edition model, while the cheapest GeForce RTX 5080 is 34% above NVIDIA's baseline MSRP.





There's plenty of nuance to digest that extends beyond partner greed. The red hot demand for AI chips has seen plenty of manufacturing capacity allocated to non-gaming GPUs, and that's reflected in NVIDIA's latest earnings earnings report—it's data center division raked in over $39 billion during the first quarter of NVIDIA's fiscal 2026, versus $3.76 billion from its gaming products.



"Global demand for NVIDIA’s AI infrastructure is incredibly strong. AI inference token generation has surged tenfold in just one year, and as AI agents become mainstream, the demand for AI computing will accelerate," said Jensen Huang, co-founder and CEO of NVIDIA. "Countries around the world are recognizing AI as essential infrastructure—just like electricity and the internet—and NVIDIA stands at the center of this profound transformation."





As time goes on and things settle down, it's plausible that rumored price adjustments for the GeForce RTX 50 series could come to fruition. If that's the case, the question becomes, will we see official price cuts from NVIDIA or will they primarily be centered on custom models by the company's inflated AIB models?



